ONE Fight Night 11 results: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn made his return to the ONE Championship ring on Friday night, five months removed from his devastating second-round knockout against Chingiz Allavoz.

Superbon looked to get back on the winning path at the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as he squared off with Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan as part of the ONE Fight Night 11 main card. Superbon walked into the bout as a heavy favorite, but none of that mattered to Ozcan who was determined to score the biggest win of his kickboxing career.

Ozcan put the pressure on Superbon immediately, putting the former ONE world champion on his heel and throwing solid combinations. Superbon responded with a series of vicious leg kicks.

Superbon quickly established himself as the faster striker while Ozcan attempted to put his power on display. However, the brilliance of Superbon was able to stay out of danger with some well-timed push kicks.

Ozcan once again came out fast and furious in the second round, but he had no answer for the brutal body kicks of Superbon. With 90 seconds left to go in the round, Ozcan unloaded another barrage of strikes but took himself off balance in the process.

That allowed Superbon to throw a perfectly-timed counter-head kick that caught Ozcan on the chin and sent him into the shadow realm.

Official Result: Superbon def. Tayfun Ozcan via KO (head kick) at 1:46 of Round 2.

Following his incredible highlight-reel knockout, Superbon called for a rematch with Chingiz Allazov. Allazov is currently scheduled for a ONE world title showdown with Marat Grigorian, but one thing the promotion can and did give him is a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

