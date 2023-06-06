Superbon hails Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’

Superbon Singha Mawynn is excited to compete in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time since the iconic venue received a makeover courtesy of ONE Championship.

This Friday night, Superbon will return for a highly anticipated kickboxing clash with Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan. While he has competed at Lumpinee in the past, this will be the first time Superbon has done so since ONE Championship began its residency in the undisputed home of Muay Thai. Speaking with the promotion, Superbon said:

“Lumpinee is an iconic stadium in Muay Thai history for a long time. This place is like a Mecca of Muay Thai, no matter where it is located. Especially when it was refurbished by ONE Championship. It made the place look more splendid than ever.”

Beginning in January, ONE Championship began a weekly series of fights at Lumpinee dubbed ONE Friday Fights. Featuring some of the best up-and-coming Muay Thai fighters in the world, week after week, the events have given an unlimited amount of highlights and have featured some of the biggest names in the sport, including ONE world champions Regian Eersel and Smilla Sundell, among others.

This Friday night, ONE Championship will return for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, a premium event that will feature world title bouts including ONE lightweight Muay Thai champion Regian Eersel who will defend his title against Russian debutant Dmitry Menshikov. In the co-main event of the evening, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will put his title on the line against Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker.

On June 23, the promotion will once again return to Lumpinee for a long-awaited ONE heavyweight world championship unification bout as Arjan Bhullar returns to square off with reigning interim ONE heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9. Fans in the U.S. can also catch ONE’s Friday Fights series live every week on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

