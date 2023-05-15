Regian Eersel ready for world title war at ONE Fight Night 11

Regian Eersel shared his championship mindset ahead of his next world title defense at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is excited to return to action for the second time this year to test his skills against ONE newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

The June 9 event will take place in the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, and will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Eersel has been a dominant force to be reckoned with ever since he joined ONE Championship in 2018. But he was already an accomplished fighter to begin with. A former Lion Fight Super Middleweight World Champion and an MFC kickboxing world titleholder, ‘The Immortal’ has what it takes to succeed.

Looking forward to his next bout, Regian Eersel, therefore, has only one thing on his mind. Posting the full event card on Instagram, he hyped up his loyal fanbase by saying:

“One month out ‼️ Only Violence…”

Check out the full card below:

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade and the legendary striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are also feeling the championship buzz. They both solidified their stance with the following comments online:

Fabricio Andrade:

"Let’s go champ"

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao:

"Let’s go 🔥🔥🔥"

Regian Eersel is coming into the foray with great momentum following back-to-back victories in Muay Thai against Thai superstar Sinsamut Klinmee. As the inaugural king, ‘The Immortal’ has yet to be tested by European blood.

Defeating 25-year-old Dmitry Menshikov will be no picnic. The Russian striker amassed an 11-fight win streak in the last six years 6. Out of those 11, Menshikov produced six knockouts and five decisions against some of the top strikers in the world.

Expect nothing but a full-on war between Regian Eersel and Dmitry Menshikov in July - it’s gonna be an incredible event to remember.

