Regian Eersel set to defend lightweight Muay Thai belt against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11

Regian Eersel is heading back to Thailand for his next world title defense, and he wants nothing more than to maintain the perfect run he has going on in ONE Championship.

The two-sport world champion will defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Dmitry Menshikov in the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

ONE Championship’s sixth Amazon card of the year is set for June 9, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, is a perfect 9-0 in the promotion. He’s also coming off a fourth-round knockout of Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 9 to retain the lightweight Muay Thai belt.

Overall, the Surinamese superstar is 7-0 in his world title fights in ONE Championship with five of those wins being fought for the lightweight kickboxing strap.

The man who will try to break that divine run is Russian slugger Dmitry Menshikov.

The 25-year-old heads into his ONE Championship debut with an 11-fight winning streak and 19 career knockouts. Menshikov also holds an overall professional record of 27-2.

The headlining match between Eersel and Menshikov was the second world championship match that ONE Championship announced for the card.

Earlier this month, the promotion announced that Kade Ruotolo will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker in the card’s co-main event.

Lower on the card, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to get back in the win column when he faces no.5-ranked ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

