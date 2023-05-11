ONE Championship releases full card for ONE Fight Night 11.

After an ultra-successful on-site United States debut with ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship returns to Thailand next month for ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The promotion returns to the hallowed halls of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on June 9 for a stacked card that features two world title bouts.

ONE Championship recently released the full 10-fight card on Instagram:

“Your first look at the card for ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, headlined by a pair of World Title blockbusters! 🤩.”

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel will defend his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Russian slugger Dmitry Menshikov in the card’s main event.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, sports a perfect 9-0 record in ONE Championship with seven of those wins coming in world title matches.

Menshikov, meanwhile, is a promotional newcomer and is riding an insane 11-fight win streak. He also boasts 19 career knockouts, making him a dangerous contender to Eersel’s perfect reign.

Regian Eersel is coming off a sensational fourth-round knockout against Sinsamut Klinmee and wants nothing more than to tighten his grip on his two world titles.

In the co-main event, Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Kade Ruotolo will finally face Tommy Langaker in a highly anticipated match for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Ruotolo has been clamoring for a match with Langaker, and the 20-year-old will finally get his wish in Bangkok.

Langaker is one of the most decorated BJJ artists in the world right now with a 121-29-1 professional record and is a perfect 2-0 in ONE Championship.

Kade Ruotolo, though, is the youngest ADCC world champion in history and became the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion when he beat Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural belt at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is also on the card and he takes on No.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan in a featherweight kickboxing match.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

