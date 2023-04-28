Superbon envisions total victory over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11

Superbon Singha Mawynn is serious about climbing his way back to the top before his next bout at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is ready to make a real statement this summer following a shocking upset loss to current world title holder Chingiz Allazov this past January.

On the brink of becoming one of kickboxing’s pound-for-pound strikers, Superbon feels it’s his duty to live up to those expectations with a triumphant victory over Dutch-Turkish slugger Tayfun Ozcan.

As such, he intends to leave no breathing space for an opponent who is also eager to get in the world title picture.

On Instagram, he hyped up the fans about his imminent return to action with the comment that read:

“Only victory will bring me back to the top 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 @onechampionship.”

ONE Championship fans took to Instagram to shower Superbon with messages of support and encouragement. Here’s what they’ve been sharing:

superboy_8blade:

“Yes, brother... You can do it 🔥🔥🔥.”

limktg_7132:

“We have faith in you! Let’s Gooooo! 🇹🇭🥊🔥

peipeipeipeipeipeipei:

“I'm flying to Bangkok for this fight. Hope you win mate!”

hjo_21:

Still my Champ🔥🙌

phoneondead:

“Let’s goooooooo 🔥”

As the fans mentioned above, Superbon has the skills and ability to recapture the ONE feather Muay Thai crown. Prior to his loss to Allazov, he scored big wins against numerous high-ranked strikers, including Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

As for Tayfun Ozcan, the 26-year-old standout has had major kickboxing bouts as well against the elites. Unlike Superbon, Ozcan had a bit of a rocky start after he signed to ONE in 2020. He lost both to Sitthichai and Marat Grigorian but blew Enriko Kehl out of the ballpark in February 2022.

A victory over Superbon would mean a one-way ticket to a championship fight. With more time now to prepare for this next fight, Ozcan has the potential to shock the world against one of the greatest strikers in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 11 goes down in Thailand at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, June 9. All Fight Night events will be broadcast live and for free for North American fans via Amazon Prime.

