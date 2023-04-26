Superbon throws it down with the legendary Buakaw ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has been seen sparring with his teammate, fellow Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.

Buakaw is one of the original Thai fighters to break through the mainstream and reach global status. He's a multi-time world champion and boasts a staggering pro record of 240-24.

Superbon and Buakaw have been teammates for many years and have been sparring both intensely and at times, jokingly in the gym. In a video released by ONE Championship on Instagram, the two were goofing off rather than trying to take each other's heads off:

"Just a couple of legends going at it 🤯 Superbon returns to action in a high-stakes kickboxing contest against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11! Who you got? @superbon_banchamek @buakaw1"

Superbon will need all the help from his legendary mentor as he is set to make a return to action at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. Across the circle from him will be Dutch-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan.

Coming off a devastating loss at the hands of Chingiz Allazov, who took his world title earlier this year, the Thai superstar is looking to get back into the world title picture again.

Ozcan, on the other hand, boasts an impressive 84-10 pro record and will look to bolster his spot in the ultra-competitive featherweight kickboxing rankings.

ONE Fight Night 11 will also feature two high-profile world title fights. ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will defend his Muay Thai belt against Russia's Dmitry Menshikov.

In the co-main event, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and ADCC gold medalist Kade Ruotolo will make the second defense of this ONE world title. Against him will be multi-time IBJJF gold medalist, Norway's Tommy Langaker.

No other fights have been officially linked to the event, so best stay tuned. ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9 and will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

