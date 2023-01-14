ONE Fight Night 6: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

Three amazing warriors at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs Allazov on Prime Video collected some well-earned bounty to begin 2023.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong generously handed out a total of $150,000 in performance bonuses on Friday, January 13, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chingiz Allasov was the night’s biggest winner, walking away with the featherweight kickboxing world title and a cool $50,000 incentive.

Aung La N Sang and Stamp Fairtex’s respective bank accounts also got heftier.

Let’s relieve how these superstars got the big bags at ONE Fight Night 6.

Stamp Fairtex (women’s strawweight kickboxing)

A sudden change of opponent didn’t deter Stamp Fairtex’s mission to put on a show in front of her hometown fans.

The former two-sport world champion, who was supposed to take on Anissa Meksen in a mixed-rules bout, faced off against compatriot Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match instead.

Supergirl came out guns blazing in the first round, tagging Stamp with heavy blows to the head.

However, the no.1 ranked women’s atomweight fighter found her groove in the second round through sharp counters to the head and body.

Despite being 10 lbs lighter than Supergirl, Stamp absorbed Supergirl’s best shots.

With the score seemingly tied entering round 3, Stamp shifted to a higher gear in the third and got the better of the exchanges.

Stamp emerged victorious via a razor-split decision and took home the first performance bonus of the evening.

An emotional Stamp told Mitch Chilson after the bout:

“This is a great New year’s gift for me. Thank you so much I am so happy!”

Aung La N Sang (catchweight 215-lbs.)

Aung La N Sang undoubtedly received the loudest cheers on the entire card. He made sure to repay the crowds’ passion with an epic US$50k-worthy performance.

‘The Burmese Python’ didn’t waste time and took out Gilberto Galvao by TKO in under two minutes in round 1.

Galvao, a BJJ black belt, tried to strike early with the former two-division world champion. That turned out to be a bad idea, as Aung rocked him with a brutal uppercut that sent him to the canvas.

After barely surviving that shot, Galvao made an effort to make it a grappling war.

Aung was having none of it, dropping Galvao with another massive shot from the clinch. Aung got the full mount and finished him with some hellacious ground and pound.

The win also marked Aung’s 20th career first-round finish.

A gracious Aung said post-fight:

“ONE Championship is the place to be so much respect for all the athletes. Thank you Chatri for the 50k Let's keep this ball rolling!”

Chingiz Allazov (ONE featherweight kickboxing world title)

Chingiz Allazov turned Superbon Singha Mawynn’s homecoming into his coronation night.

‘Chinga’ left the entire Impact Arena crowd stunned after dethroning the Thai superstar in the most emphatic way possible.

The Featherweight Grand Prix World Champion looked sharp early on, using his swift hands to stifle Superbon’s rhythm.

After dominating the opening round, Allazov’s confidence only grew.

His blistering speed proved too much for the Thai who got dropped thrice in round 2. Superbon tried to find a home for his lethal kicks but the elusive Allazov was one step ahead.

‘Chinga’ unloaded a brutal right hook counter that floored the world champion.

Smelling blood in the waters, Allazov pushed forward as soon as the fight resumed and sent Superbon tumbling with another right hand. Superbon valiantly stood up but the end appeared inevitable.

‘Chinga’ poured in a torrent of wicked combinations, capped off by a laser right straight that effectively ended Superbon’s reign.

Allazov handed Superbon his first taste of defeat inside the circle and put a halt to his 12-fight winning streak.

The new featherweight kickboxing king graciously thanked the promotion and called out his next preferred challenge:

“Thank you Mr. Chatri, thank you ONE Championship. I like a second belt to go [with this] you know. Maybe I fight 77 kilos. This guy, [Regian] Eersel. Yes I like this, we will do this, go!”

