ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs Chingiz Allazov full results

On Friday night, Superbon Singha Mawynn stepped inside the Circle to headline ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Prepared to defend his featherweight kickboxing world title in his home country, the general consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world was met by Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov immediately came out putting his power on display. The opening round was relatively even with both fighters trading solid low kicks throughout the first. Commentators believe Allazov did enough to secure the round.

Allazov came out looking to continue his momentum in the first round and delivered a massive right hand that put Superbon on the mat. Clearly still feeling the effects, Superbon answered the referee’s count and reset. Allazov swarms in and drops the champion once again with another big right hand.

Again, Superbon answered the call. Allazov chomping at the bit to close things out immediately moves in again and delivers a brutal overhand right that puts Superbon down for the third and final time in the opening minute of round two, stunning the live crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Official Result: Chingiz Allazov def. Superbon Singha Mawynn via TKO at 1:03 of Round 2 to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Pandemonium in Bangkok. Chingiz Allazov absolutely destroys Superbon, becoming the ONE Featherweight champion. The sport has a new pound-for-pound king!



Following the contest, Mitch Chilson met Allazov inside the Circle to commend him on his victory over Superbon and to ask the question on everyone's mind: What's next? Without hesitation, Allazov expressed his desire to become a two-division world champion, challenging reigning lightweight titleholder Regian Eersel to a champion vs. champion showdown.

Full results from ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Chingiz Allazov def. Superbon Shinga Mawynn via KO at 1:03 of R2

Kickboxing - Flyweight: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Daniel Puertas via Unanimous Decision

Submission Grappling - Flyweight: Mikey Musumeci def. Gantumur Bayanduuren via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Catchweight (215 lbs.): Aung La N Sang def. Gilberto Galvao via TKO at 1:29 of R1

Kickboxing - Catchweight (136.5 lbs): Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jiduo Yibu via Unanimous Decision

Kickboxing - Strawweight: Stamp Fairtex def. Anna Jaroonsak via Split Decision

MMA - Featherweight: Garry Tonon def. Johnny Nunez via Submission (Kimura) at 1:53 of R1

MMA - Catchweight (150 lbs.): Shoko Sato def. Kim Jae Woong via Unanimous Decision

