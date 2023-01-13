ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship contender Chingiz Allazov is the latest fighter to pay his respects to the Lee family. This past weekend, Angela Lee announced that her younger sister Victoria Lee had passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 18.

The tragic news came as a shock to the MMA world. With fans and fighters alike paying tribute to the rising superstar and sending their condolences to the rest of the Lee family, this fight week has been particularly emotional.

With ONE’s first event of the year taking place this Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, the fighters in action have all paid their respects to the late Victoria Lee.

Ahead of his huge world championship match-up in the main event against Superbon, Chingiz Allazov sent his thoughts out to ONE’s fighting family in an interview with SCMP MMA:

“Yes this is bad news, this is very bad news. I saw this news yesterday from ONE Championship. You know, she’s young, this is life. I don’t know what’s happening, but I say all the best for the family of Victoria. It’s no good news, I wish all the best for the family.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chingiz Allazov aims to give Superbon different looks in world title showdown

Chingiz Allazov knows that when he steps inside the circle this Friday night for his world title clash with Superbon Singha Mawynn, he needs to keep his opponent guessing.

After losing his ONE Championship debut, Allazov went on a tear in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, emerging as the winner off the back of three stellar performances.

Earning himself a shot at the world champion, Allazov knows the task in front of him won’t be easy as he faces pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn.

After nearly a year of preparing for this contest, Chingiz Allazov is confident that he has a wide array of weapons that will help him defeat the champion. In an interview with ONE Championship, the challenger said:

“Superbon has a universal style. He has many kicks, punches after punches, kicks, you know. Universal style, same with me. They say Chingiz has one style, no. I have many styles and people know this. Maybe I go forward, I got game, I got speed, and after slowing, after that, knock out.”

With more than 100 career victories, Superbon has separated himself from the pack, breaking out as the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world following his magnificent 2021 ONE Super Series Knockout of the Year against Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike.

Superbon will look to keep his undefeated run inside the circle going this Friday night. Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free on Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription.

Poll : 0 votes