“I have two-to-three times better boxing than him” - Chingiz Allazov believes he has better hands than Superbon

Chingiz Allazov is ready for the most daunting task of his fighting career so far, as he looks to dethrone reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

The 29-year-old Belarusian striker enters the fight as a massive underdog against perhaps the pound-for-pound best kickboxer on the planet.

Superbon has wreaked havoc in the division so far, winning his first three fights in the circle with relative ease. His terrifying head-kick knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan last year is arguably one of the most vicious finishes in combat sports history.

While no one has been able to take away Superbon’s aura of invincibility just yet, Chingiz Allazov says it would be foolish to count him out.

Ahead of his world title opportunity, the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner made it clear that he is not intimidated by the Thai superstar’s kick-heavy style and flash knockout power.

The fearless challenger told ONE:

“[Superbon] has good kicks, I have the same good kicks. He has good boxing, but I have two-to-three times better boxing than him, and more power than him. In this sport, it comes down to who is clever, who is more powerful, who has more timing, and who has a good game plan.”

Chingiz Allazov is not lying about having serious power in his hands. The No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxer has quite the highlight reel of his own, including this textbook left hook to the body that dropped Samy Sana to his knees.

Check out Allazov’s destructive power in this fight-ending blow:

Chingiz Allazov has found his stride inside the circle

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Chingiz Allazov when he made his promotional debut last year at ONE on TNT 1.

The Gridin Gym representative just couldn’t find his groove against Enriko Kehl and came out on the short end of a split decision verdict.

After that loss, Allazov entered the Grand Prix with a massive chip on his shoulder. He vented his ire on Sana’s ribs and finished off the Algerian-French fighter in less than a round.

With Marat Grigorian being forced out of the tournament due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Jo Nattawut stepped in to fight Allazov in the semifinal round. The Belarusian striker overwhelmed his opponent with powerful combinations for another first-round finish.

Allazov then defied the odds when he captured the silver belt by outclassing tournament favorite Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix final at ONE X.

Now just one win away from his ultimate goal, Allazov promises to leave everything on the line against Superbon.

He said:

“I am focused on him completely. I will not fight him like I have fought the others. I will work with him. Maybe if he makes a mistake, maybe I can land a kick or punch that will get a knockout.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew