ONE Fight Night 6 results: Stamp Fairtex ekes out split decision win over Supergirl

Stamp Fairtex stepped into the cage with an unexpected opponent on Friday night. Instead of competing against her originally scheduled opponent Anissa Meksen, Stamp squared off with 19-year-old Muay Thai standout Anna 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak.

Anna Jaroonsak came out immediately attempting to impose her will and backing up Stamp Fairtex to the cage. The reach advantage of Jaroonsak was quickly apparent as Stamp was unable to answer multiple strikes in the opening round. Jaroonsak continued to bully Stamp throughout the opening round.

In the second, Jaroonsak continued to move forward in an attempt to overwhelm Stamp Fairtex as she did in the first. Stamp fared better in the middle round, answering back anything Jaroonsak moved in with a barrage of counterstrikes, but the forward pressure of Jaroonsak and the combinations were unmatched by Stamp.

The pace began to slow in the third with Jaroonsak continuing to stalk, but her volume saw a significant drop. Stamp circled the outside of the cage, content to let Jaroonsak march forward and tire herself out. As Jaroonsak’s hands began to drop, Stamp was able to effectively counterstrike and looked significantly fresher than Jaroonsak as the final bell rang.

Official Result: Stamp Fairtex def. Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak via split decision

Stamp Fairtex earns a $50,000 bonus for her performance against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak

Stamp Fairtex walked away with a closely contested split decision and some extra spending money at ONE Fight Night 6, earning a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her impressive performance. Discussing the bout with Mitch Chilson, Stamp first addressed the sudden change in opponent, saying:

“I actually prepared this fight for Anissa, but it’s okay. I have to fight anyone they got for me. She was actually brilliant, she was amazing in this fight.”

“It wasn’t a big change, I’ve always been a Muay Thai fighter. I only knew it very very early on, but I got this.”

As far as what Stamp wants next, she’s eyeing a potential Muay Thai showdown with atomweight world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues or a bout with reigning interim champion and current two-division titleholder, Janet Todd:

“I want to fight with Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] and Janet Todd.”

With another big win on her record, Stamp can practically call her shot. She’s already booked for a shot at the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title against Anissa Meksen, but there’s nothing stopping her from setting her sights on Muay Thai gold as well.

She could also find herself in a position for a massive rematch with reigning MMA atomweight queen Angela Lee. Which matchup are you most excited about?

