ONE Fight Night 6 results: Aung La N Sang continues to roll with a quick finish over Gilberto Galvao

ONE Championship icon Aung La N Sang returned to the circle on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 6 hot off a first-round knockout of Japanese MMA legend Yushin ‘Thunder’ Okami in November.

Meeting him in the middle of the cage was Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao. Making his first appearance in more than three years, Galvao was determined to stop any momentum ‘The Burmese Python’ was still carrying from his knockout of Okami just two months ago.

The crowd in Bangkok came absolutely unglued as Aung La N Sang made his walk to the circle. Once inside the cage, Galvao moved in early trying to close the distance and find the takedown, but Aung La landed early, putting Galvao on his back.

Aung La invited Galvao back to his feet and the Brazilian immediately moved in for a takedown. Clinching against the fence, ‘The Burmese Python’ busts open the nose of Galvao and sent him crashing to the canvas with his face pouring blood. Aung La delivered a barrage of strikes on the ground and Galvao could only cover up.

With Galvao unable to improve his position, Herb Dean was forced to step in and call for a stop to the bout just under the minute and a half mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Aung La N Sang def. Gilberto Galvao via TKO (strikes) at 1:29 of Round 1

Aung La N Sang bags $50,000 for his second-straight first-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 6

Aung La N Sang delivered another spectacular performance on Friday night, earning a record 20 first-round finishes in his storied career with a picture-perfect performance against fellow veteran Gilberto Galvao.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson following the contest, ‘The Burmese Python’ was thankful for the opportunity and the support he received from the fans in Bangkok:

“First and foremost I want to thank god for this victory. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. Secondly, I want to thank my fans all over the world. Thank you all so much. I want to thank Henry Hooft, my teammate at Kill Cliff. Thank you guys for preparing me for war.”

He added:

“It feels great to be back. I had a little layover, but now I’m back. Two fights in three months. Let’s keep this ball rolling and I’m excited to go again.”

Eager to get back into the circle once again, Chilson had to ask what would be next for Aung La in 2023:

“Anyone. It don’t matter. I’m ONE Championship’s hitman. Let’s go. Anybody.”

Though Aung La may not know who he’ll meet next inside the circle, he knows exactly what he’s going home with; a $50,000 bonus from the ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

