“It has been a rollercoaster” - Tayfun Ozcan says gameplan needs to change as he prepares for Superbon

Just days out from Tayfun Ozcan's match-up with Marat Grigorian, ‘Turbine’ now finds himself in the biggest fight of his career.

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn was scheduled to defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Chingiz Allazov at ONE on Prime Video 2. Forced to withdraw due to an injury, ‘Chinga’ was out and Tayfun Ozcan was in.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Turbine’ described the situation as a rollercoaster. However, he is ready to rise to the challenge against perhaps the best kickboxer in the world today.

“It has been a rollercoaster because I was preparing for Marat. It will be a whole different game plan against Superbon. I was preparing for someone who was going to attack me, and now I will have to be the one to put on pressure.”

The No. 5 ranked featherweight contender is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Enriko Kehl at ONE: Full Circle in February. The Turkish-Dutchman has scored 84 combined career wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing competition.

Tayfun Ozcan discusses his rough upbringing and how kickboxing set him on the right path in life

Speaking to ONE Championship, Tayfun Ozcan shared some of his life story, including the trials and tribulations of growing up with a limited income and an alcoholic father.

“My situation was very different because there were several children in my house, and my father was an alcoholic. We didn’t have money. The only thing we had at home was fighting and drugs. There was only negativity at home, and we got beaten all the time.”

Fortunately, ‘Turbine’ was able to discover his love for kickboxing thanks to a friend’s coach who offered him the opportunity to come train. Now, Ozcan finds himself with the biggest opportunity of his career as he gears up to face kickboxing icon Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE on Prime Video 2.

“The main thing I want to tell people is that they can achieve anything they want in their life. They just have to be willing to work for it. You have to be willing to let everything go -- like the distractions.”

