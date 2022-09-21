Tayfun Ozcan steps in for Chingiz Allazov against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE on Prime Video 2

Superbon Singha Mawynn will have a new challenger at ONE on Prime Video 2, with Dutch-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan stepping up for the injured Chingiz Allazov just over a week away from the event.

The Thai superstar was set to defend his crown against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov on September 30. Unfortunately, an injury will keep Allazov out of the event, which will be held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is set to air at US primetime.

However, fans from all over the world, including the North American audience, will still get to see Superbon in action as Ozcan answered the call to replace Allazov, as reported by Daily News Thailand.

The No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender arrived on the global stage of ONE Championship with an 83-8-3 record in October 2021 looking to make an immediate impact. However, he suffered a razor-thin split decision against Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his promotional debut. It was his first loss since 2017.

He quickly bounced back with an impressive victory over a tough assignment in K-1 World Champion Enrico Kehl earlier this year. Now, he finds himself with the opportunity of a lifetime, standing opposite Superbon.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is widely seen as this generation’s best kickboxer in his division. With wins over Sitthichai, Marat Grigorian, and a knockout against the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, it’s difficult to argue against that claim.

The co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 may have changed half of its cast, but it is still expected to deliver an exciting war.

ONE on Prime Video 2 lead card gets shaken up

Superbon is not the only fighter getting a new opponent at ONE on Prime Video 2. The injury to Chingiz Allzov also led to a new opponent for Marat Grigorian.

The No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender was originally tasked to take on Tayfun Ozcan before the Dutch-Turkish striker was moved up to the co-main event.

Instead, he will get an equally tough opponent in Turkey’s Jamal Yusupov in the headlining bout of the event's lead card.

‘Yeniceri’ is undefeated in three appearances in the circle and is currently ranked at No.3 in the featherweight Muay Thai rankings. He last stepped inside the circle in July, when he defeated Jo Nattawut in a three-round war.

Meanwhile, Grigorian collected back-to-back TKOs in his first two outings in ONE Championship before challenging Superbon for the world title at ONE X this past March. He will certainly be eager to get back in the hunt for gold by putting on a show at ONE on Prime Video 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far