“One of the most important people in my life” - Superbon Singha Mawynn discusses relationship with Trainer Gae

While the opponent has changed, the goal remains the same for Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion will face Tayfun Ozcan who is stepping in to replace the previously scheduled challenger Chingiz Allazov. ‘Chinga’ withdrew due to an injury, giving ‘Turbine’ the chance to step in and make history against the Thai world champion.

Ahead of his return to the Circle in U.S. primetime, Superbon Singha Mawynn spoke with ONE Championship about Trainer Gae. As one of the most important individuals in Superbon’s life, the Muay Thai icon gives much of the credit for his success to his legendary coach.

“Trainer Gae is a main reason why I won multiple fights, including the Sitthichai [Sitsongpeenong], [Giorgio] Petrosyan, and Marat [Grigorian] fights. He always encourages me to train harder and made me stronger.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn continued to discuss his relationship with Trainer Gae, saying:

“Trainer Gae is one of the most important people in my life. He is the key figure [in me becoming] ONE World Champion. He supported me from my debut fight in ONE, and we still take care of each other until today.”

Watch Superbon's incredible knockout below:

Who exactly is Superbon Singha Mawynn's Coach Trainer Gae?

Trainer Gae is one of the most successful and professional trainers in the world of Muay Thai. First competing at eight years old, Gae immediately grew to love the sport. He regularly competed in Northern Thailand and the nation’s capital, Bangkok, until an unfortunate injury forced him to retire from competition.

Instead of thinking about what could have been in his own career, Gae opted to put his own training and expertise to use, helping to guide some of the world’s most elite Muay Thai practitioners in their own competitive careers. Earning a reputation as one of the best Muay Thai coaches in the industry, Trainer Gae holds seminars all over the globe.

Hailed by many as the ‘Freddie Roach of Muay Thai’, Trainer Gae has helped develop a number of world champions under his tutelage, including ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and ONE Championship’s first two-sport world champion and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner, Stamp Fairtex.

In addition to training some of the promotion’s world titleholders, Trainer Gae is also working to develop the next generation of combat sports, including Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and her sister, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Watch their training session below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far