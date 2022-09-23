3 reasons why Superbon Singha Mawynn will retain his world title at ONE on Prime Video 2

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn is already among the best strikers of his generation, perhaps even of all time. His run in ONE Championship speaks volumes for that distinction.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion needed just three fights in the organization to show the world that he’s worthy of the praise he’s received. He can prove his pedigree once more when he defends his strap at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.

Superbon will take on No.5-ranked contender Tayfun Ozcan for the second defense of his world title on September 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ozcan could pose a different problem for Superbon since his inclusion on the card was done on short notice. Superbon was supposed to take on ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov but the planned challenger had to pull out of the fight due to injury.

Nevertheless, Superbon has enough experience to adjust to whatever challenge is thrown at him. The 32-year-old has racked up an outstanding 113-34 striking record and trained under the combined guidance of Trainer Gae and the legendary Muay Thai artist Buakaw.

Superbon’s next world title defense might be tricky, but he might just leave Singapore with the gold still draped over his shoulder.

That said, here are three reasons why Superbon Singha Mawynn could retain the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

#3. Trainer Gae’s influence

Coach and fighter pairing are staples in combat sports. The same can be said for the partnership between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Trainer Gae.

The legendary Muay Thai and kickboxing trainer is regarded as the top coach in the sport. Part of that prestige stems from his trait of picking out his students.

Trainer Gae doesn’t just train anyone, but Superbon has been his student for a few years now. That partnership led the fighter to reach the pinnacle of kickboxing when he beat an icon of the sport in Giorgio Petrosyan.

Superbon and Petrosyan, who’s long considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, met at ONE: First Strike in October 2021. That fight not only cemented Superbon’s place in the annals of kickboxing history, but it also displayed the style of fighting that Trainer Gae instilled in him.

Trainer Gae has a creative way of training his fighters and that usually translates to his students employing an innovative style during fights.

#2. Superbon Singha Mawynn’s innate technique and intelligence

Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of those rare fighters who can adjust their fighting styles in any way they want.

While he’s fully capable of going on an unstoppable rampage, he can also go at a methodical and calculated pace in his bouts.

That was the case in his first world title defense against rival Marat Grigorian back at ONE X this past March. Superbon, who’d already faced Grigorian outside of ONE Championship, was the picture of calm during his fight against the Armenian striker.

Superbon knew that he didn’t need to be an aggressive fighter against Grigorian. Instead of going on an unrelenting attack, what the Thai superstar did was dance around Grigorian’s offense and land quick and powerful shots.

He was also keen on utilizing his jab and teep kicks to put Grigorian under control before landing his patented power shots.

Superbon’s first world title defense may not have ended in a knockout, but his artistry was on full display as Grigorian found no answer to the systematic game plan.

#1. Pure knockout power

As written before in the previous entry, Superbon Singha Mawynn can switch gears depending on who he’s fighting.

Superbon can either be a cerebral artist or be a destructive force inside the circle. At 5-foot-10, Superbon is already tall for his weight class but that frame of his doesn’t prevent him from being one of the quickest fighters in the organization.

That speed of his also allows him to be an explosive striker capable of putting anyone to sleep. Those two traits were showcased when Superbon Singha Mawynn faced Petrosyan back in 2021.

Superbon and Petrosyan were content on using the first round to gauge each other for the potential five-rounder, but the Bangkok-based striker wasn’t in the mood to fight the whole night.

Less than a minute into the second round, Superbon showed ‘The Doctor’ that he’d be the one dishing out the punishment.

Superbon, as if flicking a switch, went on a relentless attack that blindsided Petrosyan. The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym fighter tagged the Italian legend with hellacious strikes that came from all levels.

Lulling Petrosyan with a couple of ruthless body kicks, Superbon quickly went upstairs for a left hook but that strike wasn’t the one he intended to end things with.

Superbon Singha Mawynn, who now had the match under his control, blasted Petrosyan with a now iconic left roundhouse that immediately sent the legend into the shadow realm.

