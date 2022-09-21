ONE Championship shares Superbon Singha Mawynn’s life story on Instagram

ONE’s reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is scheduled to make his return as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 lineup on September 30th.

Before his highly anticipated return, ONE Championship is looking back at the life of the Thai superstar in a series of images shared on the promotion’s Instagram account:

“Hard work pays off 🙏 Superbon Singha Mawynn defends the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2! 🏆 @superbon_banchamek”

Superbon began training in Muay Thai at the young age of five and astonishingly entered competition just one year later. At 18, he moved to Bangkok to continue competing while getting his education. Before long, Superbon walked away from competition to focus on building a career as a civil servant in hopes of earning more for his family. He then entered the police academy after earning his business degree.

However, a chance meeting with Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek renewed his desire to compete. He transitioned to kickboxing under Buakaw’s guidance and later went under the tutelage of another legend, Trainer Gae. Superbon Singha Mawynn made his ONE Championship debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in July 2020.

After sourcing a victory over his former rival, Superbon followed that up with spectacular wins over Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian to establish himself as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world today.

Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the many highlights on the stacked ONE on Prime Video 2 card

Superbon will make his return to the Circle for the first time since his picture-perfect performance against Marat Grigorian at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary event, ONE X in March.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, the Thai superstar will defend his featherweight kickboxing crown. It will be one of the many highlights at the event that also features a highly anticipated trilogy bout with ONE gold on the line.

In the main event of the evening, Xiong Jing Nan will defend her women’s strawweight world championship against reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee. It will be the third time the two women meet inside the Circle, each carrying a fifth-round finish over the other.

Fans will also be treated to the crowning of the first-ever flyweight submission grappling world champion. Submission grappling machine Mikey Musumeci will face Brazilian Cleber Sousa to crown the inaugural world champion in the newly established division.

