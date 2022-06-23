"My favorite berimbolo ever" - Mikey Musumeci showcases his wildly inventive jiu-jitsu technique

ONE Championship jiu-jitsu savant Mikey Musumeci is one of the slickest, most innovative ground tacticians active today. Musumeci is widely known as one of the best representatives of the modern iteration of jiu-jitsu. His techniques are what we'd call "the future."

The 26-year old phenom employs a wildly inventive and goofy set of techniques that are as weird as they are dangerous. Just look at his famous Berimbolo. This strange but highly effective technique is so absurd-looking that if you drill it in front of someone who knows nothing about grappling, they'd say you're breakdancing.

This Instagram post by @the.alpha_life shows the basic movement of the Berimbolo:

Originally derived from the more traditional De La Riva Guard, this grappling move sees the guard player spin upside-down in an attempt to shake the balance of his opponent. The spin can cause the guard player to sweep their opponent and get to the top position or even take their opponent's back.

If you want to see how this technique works well in a live grappling match, Mikey Musumeci posted a throwback video of himself using the move to get to his opponent's back.

It's quite awesome:

"My favorite berimbolo ever. Basic berimbolo :)"

It's as smooth and slick as they come. Musumeci's opponent perhaps didn't even know what was happening to him until 'Darth Rigatoni' had already fully secured his back.

Expect more from Mikey Musumeci's innovative and entertainingly-strange grappling style as the young lion ventures deep into ONE Championship's ever expanding roster of grapplers.

Mikey Musumeci breaks down his marvelous submission win at ONE 156

Like the cool and conscientious nerd assassin that he is, Mikey Musumeci was kind enough to break down his ONE debut performance against Masakazu Imanari.

For the uninitiated, jiu-jitsu may look like a pair of men in tight shorts aggressively hugging each other on the floor. It does, however, have a lot of intricacies and nuances that make the art such a beautiful thing to watch, once you understand what's happening, of course.

Thanks to athletes like Musumeci who communicate the subtleties of the technique to a wider audience, we get to appreciate the art even more.

In a YouTube video uploaded by ONE, the grappling genius broke down how managed to dominate and submit a grappling legend in promotional debut at ONE 156.

One of the pivotal moments of the match was when Musumeci was able to trap one of Imanari's arms with his legs while controlling his back. The 26-year-old black belt explained:

“My biggest thing when I was attacking Imanari from the back is feeding my left hand to his cross wrist just like I did now I’m able to trap his arm. Once I trap his arm I’m able to make it so that he has zero arms to fight me when I’m attacking the back.”

Musumeci proceeded to provide detailed analysis and explanations on how he ultimately secured the choke and made the legendary Imanari tap inside five minutes.

Watch the full breakdown here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far