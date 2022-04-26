Bokang Masunyane posted up with Demetrious Johnson, Liam Harrison, and Mikey Musumeci

At ONE 156, South African MMA fighter Bokang Masunyane got to meet some of his favorite fighters.

Masunyane fought in a title eliminator against Jarred Brooks at the event. As well as prepping for his bout, he was also able to spend some time snapping photos with his fellow ONE Championship fighters.

He posted the following three images on Instagram:

[Photo Credit: Bokang Masunyane's Instagram @littlegiant_bk] Bokang Masunyane, Demetrious Johnson, Liam Harrison, Mikey Musumeci

Bokang Masunyane took a photo with MMA great Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' recently fought at ONE X and was still in Singapore last week to support his training partner James Yang, who competed at ONE 156.

Masunyane also shared photos of himself with fellow ONE 156 competitors, including Liam Harrison and Mikey Musumeci. English Muay Thai striker Harrison was victorious over Muangthai in an action-packed classic. Musumeci, meanwhile, earned a win over Masakazu Imanari.

In the Instagram caption, Masunyane said:

"One of the privileges of fighting in biggest martial arts organisations in the world like [ONE Championship] is you get to meet the biggest names in the game. It was such an honour to meet the goat himself [Demetrious Johnson]... Second picture is with the one and only [Liam Harrison] . Who I got to witness one of the most incredible performances even ever seen... Last picture is with one of the best grapplers in the world [Mikey Musumeci]. A very laid back guy, but also one of the most dangerous guys on the planet."

What's next for Bokang Masunyane?

At ONE 156, Masunyane suffered a loss to American grappler Jarred 'The Monkye God' Brooks. He was submitted in round one of the strawweight title eliminator. While Masunyane may have missed the chance to secure a meeting with champion Joshua Pacio, he will likely be able to work his way back to the title.

In ONE Championship, the South African already has an extremely-impressive head-kick knockout over Rene Catalan. Prior to that, Masunyane defeated Ryuto Sawada via decision.

In the men's strawweight division, he could face fighters on winning streaks, such as Jeremy Miado of the Philippines, Cuba's Gustavo Balart, or Australia's Danial Williams.

If Masunyane is looking to face someone coming off a loss, similar to himself, he could fight Japan's Namiki Kawahara, Filipino striker Lito Adiwang, or 'Wolf of the Grasslands' Hexi Getu.

Despite his latest setback, he showed great respect for his victorious opponent. On Instagram, Bokang Masunyane posted:

"Sorry guys… I didn’t get the win. So close to that title shot.. It sucks, but it’s also part of the game. congratulations [The Monkey God] on your win. Beautiful performance and goodluck on your title shot. I was an honour sharing the circle with you man."

