"It sucks beating somebody like him, he's such a good dude" - Jarred Brooks almost feels bad beating Bokang Masunyane

Jarred Brooks was a conductor on the microphone leading up to his title eliminator match against Bokang Masunyane, yet he was almost remorseful after the match.

Brooks beat Masunyane via first-round submission at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic last weekend and set up a title match against ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

‘The Monkey God’ said at the post-event press conference that he almost felt bad beating Masunyane in such a dominant fashion. While he played the villain leading up to their fight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Brooks admitted said Masunyane’s character showed up during the lead-up.

“Hats off to Bokang, man. It sucks beating somebody like that because he’s such a good dude and he has such a good soul and heart. Yeah, it kind of hurts me to beat somebody that really wanted it like I did.”

Brooks was the perfect heel to Masunyane’s calm demeanor, especially during fight week. Brooks went on a scorched earth promo in the days heading into the fight and took every chance he got to get into Masunyane’s psyche.

From their shared interview with Michael Schiavello to the ceremonial weigh-ins, Brooks made sure to get into Masunyane’s face with his constant trash talk. The American grappler eventually made good on his promise and slept Masunyane with a rear-naked choke. Despite his promos, Brooks was nothing but respectful to ‘Little Giant’ with the two even sharing an embrace after the bout.

“I go against nice classy guys all the time. I’m a nice classy guy, but you got to bring stuff out of them. And I think that I’ve already brought stuff out of Josh that you know he isn’t used to, Bokang as well. During our interview with Michael Schiavello he said he wanted to beat my behind, which is kind of funny. Hats off to Bokang Masunyane, it sucks beating somebody like him, he’s like deep-down literally a good dude.”

Jarred Brooks wants to help Bokang Masunyane’s past

Despite his trash-talk and taunts, Jarred Brooks is a good man who wants to see other's rise. Just hours after the fight, Brooks posted on Twitter that he would donate to the South African orphanage where Masunyane grew up.

Masunyane, who was born in Lesotho, was orphaned at an early age and was put in an orphanage together with his siblings. It was in the facility that Masunyane discovered his love for wrestling and eventually mixed martial arts.

Jarred Brooks, on Twitter, said:

“Who wants to go in with me and help donate to Bokang Masunyane’s old orphanage where he grew up in South Africa! If you donate I will give you fight memorabilia! I will make the GoFundMe as soon as I can get the details.”

