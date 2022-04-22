"You ain’t going to do nothing!" - Jarred Brooks gets in fired up in faceoff with Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

A Jarred Brooks faceoff isn't complete without him getting in his opponent's face, and Bokang Masunyane is the latest recipient of the American’s fiery words.

During the ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic Ceremonial Weigh-In and Faceoffs, ‘The Monkey God’ left no room between him and Masunyane and left some choice words for his opponent.

On Instagram, ONE Championship posted a clip showing a closer look at their faceoff. Jarred Brooks can be heard saying:

“What are you going to do tomorrow, huh? You ain’t going to do nothing! I’m the real f*****g animal, not you! You think that you are 'Beast Boy', I’m the real Beast Boy, come on!”

Watch the clip below:

While fans are loving the fire from Brooks, other fans appreciate that Masunyane doesn’t engage in a war of words with Brooks. One fan said:

“@littlegiant_bk is ice cold! That's the sign of a man who doesn't have to convince himself that he's a bad man. He already knows it. #WelcomeToTheJungle”

However, there are still those who enjoy Brooks’ brand of selling fights. A fan said:

“Let's go @the_monkeygod you got this brother. I see from this post people don't like how you roll. You got this and I'll always support you brother 🙌.”

Quiet or loud, both fighters certainly put on a show whenever they're competing. As such, there are fans that are just excited to watch the match unfold. One fan said:

"@the_monkeygod @littlegiant_bk lets go!, i cant wait, this should be a hell of a fight"

Jarred Brooks seemingly chanelling Bokang Masunyane for the "jungle"

Jarred Brooks always pays attention to what his opponents say, and he made sure to remind Bokang Masunyane about it in their faceoff. During their sit-down interview with ONE Championship, ‘Little Giant’ claimed that he would bring the jungle to Brooks:

“We come from Africa, we come from the jungle. And what I’m gonna do is bring him the jungle.”

Brooks claiming that he’s “the real Beast Boy” during their faceoffs appears to be a callback to Masunyane’s jungle reference. The 27-year-old Masunyane kept his cool in both their sit-down interview and their faceoff, though, and wants to let his actions speak for him when they face each other.

Their fight will take place on Friday, April 22, in the main card of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. The action will be broadcast live from Singapore at 5:00PM SGT.

