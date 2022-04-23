"Who wants to go in with me and help donate" - Jarred Brooks wants to help Bokang Masunyane's old orphanage

Despite his outspoken and brash personality, ONE's hottest strawweight, Jarred Brooks has the heart of a good man. After needing less than five minutes to end Bokang Masunyane's undefeated streak at ONE 156, 'The Monkey God' took to Twitter to make a wholesome announcement:

Check out the tweet below:

Jarred Brooks @The_monkeygod Who wants to go in with me and help donate to bokang masunyanes old orphanage he grew up in , in south Africa! If you do donate I will give you fight memorabilia ! Who wants to go in with me and help donate to bokang masunyanes old orphanage he grew up in , in south Africa! If you do donate I will give you fight memorabilia !

"Who wants to go in with me and help donate to bokang masunyanes old orphanage he grew up in , in south Africa! If you do donate I will give you fight memorabilia !"

In a pre-fight face-off interview for ONE 156, 'The Monkey God' mentioned that he had deep African connections growing up. When Masunyane mentioned how his African heritage had hardened him, Brooks had this to say:

"I came from Indiana and I grew up with two African brothers as well. I haven't seen what it's like in Africa, but I definitely know how the African lifestyle is."

Jarred Brooks grew up with two adoptive brothers from Liberia, West Africa. Growing up with them, perhaps the American wrestler got to know the struggles of living on the continent and would like to help those who are still struggling.

Masunyane was raised in an orpahange in South Africa where he discovered his love for wrestling. After winning the bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 'Little Giant' pursued a career in MMA that eventually brought him to the world stage.

Jarred Brooks decimates Bokang Masunyane inside one round at ONE 156

In a pivotal title eliminator bout at ONE 156, Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks and Bokang 'Little Giant' Masunyane locked horns to see who will challenge for the belt next. Right from the opening bell, the former Bellator and UFC fighter didn't waste time and immediately went for the clinch.

Eager to test the grappling prowess of his South African foe, Brooks surprised Masunyane by jumping on his back instead of taking him down. In standing back control, 'The Monkey God' showcased his underrated jiu-jitsu game as he constantly hunted for a choke.

Despite a valiant effort by Masunyane to defend the choke, Jarred Brooks eventually sunk his arm underneath the chin and put the South African to sleep.

In the post-fight cage interview, the often-brazen fighter said:

"Man, it was a really long trip here. It was a really tough fight. Bokang [Masunyane] is one of the best in the world. Hats off to Bokang. Man, it's so great to fight in ONE Championship and get interviewed by you [ONE commentator] Mitch [Chilson]. Getting interviewed by [ONE commentator] Michael Schiavello over there. Man, it's just world class over here. You ain't getting anything but the best over here, in ONE. Thank you [ONE CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong], thank you [ONE VP] Matt Hume, thank you my brother. Thank you to everybody, man."

He did, however, call out one guy:

"Man I got a bone to pick! I gotta go against [ONE strawweight champion] Joshua Pacio, now! So please, please be ready Joshua. As you can see, all facets, I'm ready, man."

It's official now. Jarred Brooks will challenge Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio for the ONE strawweight title sometime in the near future. We already predicted that 'The Monkey God' might win the title this year. After ONE 156, 'The Monkey God' is now a bout away from claiming championship gold.

Edited by David Andrew