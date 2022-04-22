"Joshua Pacio, I’m coming for you" - Jarred Brooks claims a world title shot with first-round submission win over Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156 

Jarred Brooks scored the biggest win of his ONE Championship career so far, defeating Bokang Masunyane in their world title eliminator at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

In the lead-up to their bout, both men claimed they'd knock the other out, but they quickly found themselves wrapped in a sprawl to begin their match.

Brooks found a way to slither to Masunyane’s back and locked in a body triangle early in the round. Throughout the round, ‘The Monkey God’ kept his position and tried to soften his South African adversary as he hunted for a rear-naked choke.

‘Little Giant’ was able to defend against the submission for most of the round. However, as time winded down, Brooks managed to go under Masunyane’s chin and lock the hold in.

The referee stopped the contest at the 4:39 mark of the opening round, giving Jarred Brooks the submission victory and a ticket to fight Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title.

After all the fiery words that Brooks threw at Masunyane, it was all love and respect for the two men after their bout. Masunyane immediately congratulated Brooks on the win, while Brooks raised his opponent’s hand after being declared the victor.

Now that he has nothing left to prove as the undisputed top contender in the division, Brooks has turned his attention to Pacio.

“Man, I got a bone to pick! I got to go against Joshua Pacio. So please, please be ready, Joshua Pacio. As you can see, all facets, I’m ready, man. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day, it all feels like a dream and it’s supposed to... Joshua Pacio, I’m coming for you man! I know I said it twice now, but three times’ a charm. And I swear I’m taking that belt home with me to the United States, I promise you!”

Joshua Pacio lets Jarred Brooks know that he is watching

The winner of the world title eliminator would earn the right to challenge Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title. Naturally, Pacio was interested in knowing who was coming for him next.

Jarred Brooks kept talking to the camera to call out Joshua Pacio after his win, and the Filipino champion let Brooks know that he got the message.

On Instagram, ‘The Passion’ shared a clip of him watching Brooks’ win and praised the American’s performance. In the caption, he said:

“Congratulations to @the_monkeygod for winning the spot 👏 👏 👏 Awesome performance 🔥 I’ll See You Soon 👀 💪🏽🔥”

