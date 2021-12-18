5 ONE Championship MMA fighters who could win a title in 2022

2021 has been a landmark year for ONE Championship. After fighting through the crushing presence of a global pandemic in 2020, the Asian promotion kept things going in the year that followed. Boasting over 30 events in 2021, ONE Championship is slowly returning to normalcy.

The Asian promotion has produced great moments where fighters rose to the occasion and made the year their own. Lots of fighters are riding winning streaks and massive momentum coming into the next calendar year. Though some other fighters sat through 2021 due to Covid restrictions, their stock remained intact due to their performance in the past.

Some of these warriors might be slated, if not already, for a title shot next year and could possibly win straps before 2022 ends.

Today we list down five ONE Championship MMA fighters who will most likely be wearing belts in 2022. We cite past performances and how they stack up with the current champions as major criteria. With that said, let's get on with the list.

#5. Murad Ramazanov - ONE Championship welterweight

Fresh off his dominant win over Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam at ONE: Winter Warriors II, undefeated welterweight Murad Ramazanov might be next in line to fight for the belt.

When you size him up against welterweight champ Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbazov, Ramazanov looks visibly larger at first glance. Other than that, both fighters have wrestling backgrounds and so this boils down to (1) who has better striking and (2) who has a better gas tank.

In his last loss, champion Abbazov faded in the latter rounds against the wrestling and grappling attacks of Luis Santos. As for Ramazanov, the Dagestani maintains a steady pace and explodes only when necessary.

Abbazov might have the advantage when it comes to striking but it's undeniable that Ramazanov has the pace and gas tank to sap the champion's energy.

Edited by Harvey Leonard