Watch: Highlights of Angela Lee’s nastiest submissions in ONE Championship

Widely regarded as one of the best female grapplers in all of mixed martial arts, Angela Lee will make her second appearance in the Circle this year as she embarks on her bid to become ONE Championship’s latest two-division world champion. ‘Unstoppable’ will face Xiong Jing Nan in a long-awaited trilogy bout with Xiong’s ONE strawweight world championship on the line.

The last time the two women clashed in the cage, Lee scored a fifth-round submission with just 12-seconds left on the clock. It was Lee’s seventh-career win by way of submission at the time. Since then, she scored another one with a second-round submission of fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March.

ONE Championship has invited fans to relive some of Lee’s best submission victories inside the Circle on YouTube, uploading a highlight reel of ‘Unstoppable’ submitting some of the promotion’s best competitors.

“Before atomweight queen Angela Lee challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women's Strawweight World Title in a massive trilogy fight on September 30, feast your eyes on “Unstoppable’s” INSANE submissions in ONE so far!”

Watch Lee's highlight reel below:

Angela Lee’s struggles at strawweight in contrast to atomweight dominance

Angela Lee has ruled over the ONE atomweight division since its inception. As the only champion the division has ever known, Lee has established herself as the queen of ONE Championship, but it hasn’t all been sunshine and roses. One thing that has eluded Lee in recent years is a win inside the strawweight division.

Fighting up a weight class on two separate occasions, including her first meeting with Xiong Jing Nan, Angela Lee has come up short. Losing their inaugural meeting via a fifth-round knockout, ‘Unstoppable’ took another strawweight contest with Michelle Nicolini at ONE: Masters of Destiny in 2019. Nicolini earned a unanimous decision win over Lee.

Since then, Lee has primarily focused on giving birth and spending time with her daughter, but she returned to reign over the atomweight division once again at ONE X where she submitted fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex in the second round of their highly entertaining contest. Now just one fight back, she returns to strawweight for another crack at dual-champion status.

The biggest struggle for Lee is the size difference. Fighting at atomweight puts Lee closer to her natural weight. Against virtually any competitor in the strawweight division, Lee will be undersized. Her biggest opportunity to capture a second world title is her ground game. If Lee can put Xiong on her back and wear on her early, it’s possible Lee could tire out her older opponent on the way to a submission or decision victory.

