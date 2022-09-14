3 best wins in Xiong Jing Nan's strawweight world title reign

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is the one true empress of her division and the Chinese superstar has looked indomitable in each match she’s fought in.

A world champion in the truest sense of the word, Xiong will once again stake her reign when she faces Angela Lee in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on September 30, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

‘The Panda’ heads into the trilogy fight against Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, riding a three-fight winning streak and having won eight of her nine fights in ONE Championship.

Xiong is one of the most gifted strikers in MMA, with an aggressive style that often sees her overwhelming her opponents during her storied reign.

Reigning as the first ONE women’s strawweight world champion since 2018, Xiong Jing Nan has had memorable encounters over the past years but some victories are worth more than others.

That said, let’s take a look at the three best victories of the Xiong dynasty.

#3. Xiong Jing Nan vs. Samara Santos

Xiong Jing Nan was in her second defense of the ONE women’s strawweight world championship when she took on Samara Santos at ONE: Beyond the Horizon in September 2018.

Buoyed by her home fans in Shanghai, Xiong put on an incredible display of martial arts and overpowered Santos throughout the match. The Chinese star weaved in and out of Santos’ range and landed some ferocious strikes that broke through the Brazilian’s guard.

Then barely a minute into the third, Xiong landed a crisp overhand right that landed flush on Santos’ temple knocking the cobwebs out of the challenger.

Watch the knockout below:

While Xiong’s offense was a site to behold, it was what she did before the bell rang that earned the bigger applause. Although Santos was still standing up after getting hit, Xiong knew that her opponent was already out of it and decided not to throw a follow-up punch.

She then called the referee’s attention and the ringside medical team to quickly tend to her fallen foe.

#2. Xiong Jing Nan vs. Tiffany Teo

Barely a month after making her ONE Championship debut, Xiong Jing Nan was handed the biggest opportunity of her career at the time.

Xiong, who made her promotional debut in December 2017, was slated to face Tiffany Teo to determine the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world champion.

Watch the fight below:

Needless to say, her first fight against Teo was the one that started the second-longest active world title reign in ONE Championship.

Xiong and Teo dueled at ONE: Kings of Courage in January 2018 in Malaysia and the Chinese superstar made sure that she was flying out of Kuala Lumpur as her country’s first-ever MMA world champion.

Although she’s made a reputation as a power puncher, Xiong’s early offense against Teo revolved around her underrated grappling. The natural striker spent much of the ground exchanges looking for submission attempts.

Xiong, however, reverted back to what she does best, and that is throwing her hands with no abandon. She stalked the gassed-out Teo in the fourth and began launching thunderous overhands that bludgeoned the Singaporean fighter.

‘The Panda’ sent a storm of punches that eventually put Teo out midway through the fourth.

#1. Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee I

Michael Schiavello said it best, “the ‘Unstoppable’ has been stopped.”

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee marked the first time in ONE Championship history that two women’s world champions squared off inside the Circle.

Watch the fight below:

Xiong was defending her ONE women’s strawweight world title while Lee wanted to add another strap to join the ONE women’s atomweight world championship on her shoulders.

ONE: A New Era had all the big-event feels with the Tokyo crowd feverishly watching on, and Xiong made sure that she would have the audience at her side by the end of the bout.

While the match started with a methodical first three rounds, the final two were anything but.

Lee was aggressive in her grappling in the fourth and locked Xiong in a nasty armbar, but ‘The Panda’ had no quit in her and absorbed the pain for nearly a minute waiting for the bell to end the round.

Xiong eventually turned the tables in the fifth, clocking Lee with some heavy shots less than a minute into the round. A right straight then started Lee’s downfall in the fight, and Xiong followed it up with an unrelenting offense that the referee had no other choice but to put an end to the contest.

