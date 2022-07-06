Strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan keen on moving to atomweight for new challenges

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is keen on moving to atomweight for new challenges in the stacked division.

The Chinese standout spoke to Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"I am hoping to enter the women’s atomweight division to compete with and learn from different fighters."

"To me, in atomweight, I think every fighter has their own specialties and traits, so anyone would be an ideal opponent. I haven’t placed much thought into who my next opponent should be. I think I would be able to learn something from whoever my next opponent is."

It wouldn't be the first time Xiong ‘The Panda’ Jing Nan stepped into atomweight waters.

In 2019, Xiong dropped weight to contend for the atomweight belt against the reigning world champion, Angela Lee. Xiong, however, failed in her attempt to capture the atomweight throne. Lee submitted her with a deep rear-naked choke in the fifth round at ONE: Century Part 1.

Prior to the event, Lee fought for Xiong’s strawweight belt at ONE: A New Era. However, ‘The Panda’ came out the victor that time, handing Lee the first loss of her career via TKO.

Both women have a long history together and could be on a collision course once again. Lee has made it known she still plans on pursuing the strawweight belt in the future, while Xiong has expressed equal interest in moving to atomweight.

If Xiong were to make the move to atomweight, a couple of victories within the division could eventually land her another world title shot against 'Unstoppable'.

At this point, Xiong against any woman in the top five is a salivating proposition, with potential matchups against the likes of Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee, Denice Zamboanga, Alyona Rassohyna, and Jihin Radzuan.

Xiong Jing Nan makes history as the first-ever Chinese world champion in MMA

Xiong Jing Nan made history by becoming the first-ever Chinese world champion in a major mixed martial arts promotion when she defeated Tiffany Teo for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world title in 2018.

Before signing with ONE Championship, ‘The Panda’ amassed a professional record of 10-1, petrifying opponents with her elite boxing skills and huge knockout power.

After successfully securing her debut victory against April Osenio, ‘The Panda’ was ready to take on the inaugural world title.

At ONE: King of Courage in 2018, Xiong Jing Nan and Teo battled it out in front of thousands of ONE fans.

Tiffany ‘No Chill’ Teo gave it her all. By the second round, she was quickly fading after taking serious damage from Xiong’s debilitating power punches.

Teo showed a lot of heart, maintaining pressure with jabs and feints; however, Xiong proved to be the superior fighter. Ultimately, Xiong stopped Teo in round four to become the world’s first-ever Chinese world champion in MMA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far