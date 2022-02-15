“I think most people underestimate her striking” - Victoria Lee shares her thoughts on Angela Lee’s stand-up game

Victoria Lee thinks her sister, Angela Lee, deserves more credit for her skills in the striking department.

The teenage phenom believes the ONE atomweight world champion has enough in her stand-up arsenal to score an emphatic victory over No. 1-ranked atomweight challenger Stamp Fairtex. The pair are set to meet for the belt in the main event of ONE X on March 26.

To back up her claim, the 17-year-old atomweight star pointed to her eldest sibling’s most recent title defense against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

Speaking to ONE in an exclusive interview, Victoria Lee said:

“I think that my sister, most people underestimate her striking a lot because of the fact that all of her, or most of her, wins come from submissions. But from her most recent fight with Xiong, who's also a very, very talented striker, you could see her striking on display and the damage that she was able to do to win that fight. And so, when they [Stamp and Angela] match up in March, I think that people are going to see an even better version of Angela Lee.”

Before taking a hiatus to focus on starting a family, the 25-year-old world champion put in an iconic performance against the Chinese martial artist superstar to defend her atomweight strap for the fourth time.

Angela Lee had an answer for everything Xiong had in store for her in the stand-up department. The United MMA and Evolve MMA star diffused her rival’s striking for a large part of the five-round war, before sealing the win in the dying seconds of the fifth frame via rear-naked choke.

It was another classic display from the division’s most successful athlete. Now, she is hoping to return with a bang against the Thai striking specialist when they headline the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacle, ONE X, on March 26.

The numbers behind Angela Lee’s world title fight versus Stamp

Angela Lee faces one of her toughest tests at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month. There’s every reason to believe that the divisional queen can leave the Circle with the golden strap yet again.

The Singaporean-American star is hunting for her 11th career win in 13 appearances on the global stage. A win against Stamp would represent a jaw-dropping fifth world title defense.

Angela Lee has eight finishes in her career. Seven of them have come by way of submission and her sole knockout win to date came against Jenny Huang at ONE: Warrior Kingdom in March 2017.

She has also yet to register a loss in the 52.2kg division, which undoubtedly makes her a clear favorite against the Thai contender when they meet on March 26

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard