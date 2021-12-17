Victoria Lee stars in ONE Championship's interactive online game

Victoria Lee is one of the youngest stars in ONE Championship today. While her meteoric rise in the Circle is no doubt impressive, the promotion’s latest interactive game on its ONE Super App will definitely help her reach more fans.

“The Prodigy Rises” starring Victoria Lee is a free online game that can be played through the promotion’s website, social media pages and official Android and iOS app.

In the game, a cartoon version of Victoria Lee stands by a structure that looks similar to a wing-chun wooden dummy. The object of the game is to punch the wooden arms by tapping or clicking the appropriate side that it appears on before time runs out.

Time is added for every correct punch and the game ends if time runs out or if you punched the wrong side of the wooden dummy.

Scoring 15,000 points in the Victoria Lee game will give you a chance to win an official Unstoppable Cap.

The Prodigy Rises Starring Victoria Lee is one of the latest additions to the ONE Super App’s game tab. It previously launched The Truth Break It Challenge, featuring former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera and recently added Fists of Fury, featuring ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Victoria Lee follows a family tradition of excellence

Victoria Lee comes from a family of martial artists and has long been inclined to follow in the footsteps of those who came before her.

Her father, Ken, has trained her since she was young and is a key reason why, at 17 years old, Victoria Lee is already a two-time Pankration Junior World Champion, a Hawaii State Wrestling Champion, an IMMAF Junior World Champion and a 15-time NAGA Expert Champion.

Both of Victoria Lee’s siblings got their start in ONE Championship as teenagers and they made an immediate impact in the promotion.

Her brother, Christian, burst onto the scene as one of the best finishers in the featherweight division before moving up to the lightweight division to become a ONE lightweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Victoria Lee’s sister, Angela, became the youngest-ever MMA world champion when she won the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world title at 19 years old.

Since joining the promotion in 2020, Victoria Lee has done nothing but win and dominate. All three of her fights have come in 2021 and none have made it past the second round. Her latest conquest came at September’s ONE: Revolution, where she beat the then-undefeated Victoria Souza in the Brazilian’s promotional debut.

Being this good this early has earned Victoria Lee the nickname ‘The Prodigy’ and with about two years more before she turns 19, it’s not impossible to believe that she may become an even younger world champion than her sister.

Edited by Harvey Leonard