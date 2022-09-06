Watch: One of Xiong Jing Nan’s most dominant knockout performances in the ONE Circle

China's Xiong Jing Nan is an expert in mixed martial arts. The ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion has impressed fans all around the world with her powerful hands and stunning knockout wins.

The 34-year-old fighter began her martial arts journey at the age of 18 and focused on boxing. Her pugilistic skills stand out years later. The Chinese-born fighter has been able to earn and defend her strawweight crown in several bouts in impressive fashion.

In 2015, as a non-title fight, she faced the Philippine National Wushu Champion April Osenio. ONE Championship has shared this fight on their YouTube channel:

"Before strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan takes on atomweight queen Angela Lee in colossal trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 1 on September 29, relive "The Panda's" knockout performance against Filipina warrior April Osenio in 2015!"

It was an impressive fight for 'The Panda.' She pressured her Filipino opponent in the clinch, even secured a takedown, then full mount, and nearly a submission stoppage.

Osenio was nearly choked out in this fight but toughed her way out of the guillotine choke attempt. Back on the feet, Xiong finished her opponent with a flurry of punches. Officially, 'The Panda' earned a round-one TKO victory.

Xiong Jing Nan's ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship defense at ONE on Prime Video 2

The Chinese athlete Xiong Jing Nan will face a major test in her upcoming fight. The 34-year-old fighter will finish her trilogy against atomweight queen Angela Lee through this bout. The two are tied at one win each in their series.

They will have their third showdown on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2. 'Unstoppable' Lee will be going up in weight and trying to capture a second World Title. As a consequence, Xiong's ONE Women's Strawweight World Title will be on the line.

It will be a major headline fight and Xiong says it is important to turn nerves into motivation when it comes to fights of this nature. In an interview with ONE, the Chinese athlete explained:

“[When you get matched up against a tough opponent], everyone will have the first reaction of fear in their body, but I think it’s better to turn this fear into motivation ... I like to fight with opponents at a higher level because, in the course of the fight, you can see something good and bad about yourself.”

