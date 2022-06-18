Watch: When Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan put on one of the craziest women's MMA fights

In 2019, ONE Championship women's atomweight champion Angela Lee faced ONE strawweight women's champion Xiong Jing Nan in what would be one of the best women's mixed martial arts bouts of all time.

Emanating from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, Lee put her atomweight title on the line against the strawweight queen in a barnburner of a bout. On the ONE Championship YouTube channel, the promotion uploaded a highlight video commemorating the bout, with the caption:

"Relive all the action from the insane World Title rematch between atomweight queen Angela Lee and strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan in 2019!"

Angela Lee evens the score with Xiong Jing Nan

In their first meeting seven months prior, Xiong came out on top, earning a fifth-round TKO after landing some devastating kicks to the body of Lee.

In October 2019, the two ran it back, this time with Lee's atomweight crown up for grabs. In the opening round, the two came out continuing right where they left off. Xiong scored a brief knockout early in the first, dropping Lee to her knee, but the champ recovered.

After a fast-paced start to the round, Lee used her clinch work to back Xiong up against the fence. Slowing the pace and landing some solid knees in the process.

The second round saw much of the same. Xiong was clearly faster with the fists, but once able to close the distance, Lee was able to control her against the cage and land takedowns. Lee took Xiong's back, but didn't have enough time to fish for a submission before the end of the round.

Lee continued her gameplan in the third, but ended up eating a massive left from Xiong that dropped Lee to the mat. Lee quickly recovered, shooting in for a takedown to avoid further damage. Once we got to the fifth round, Lee began to impose her will. With three minutes left in the round, Lee got control of Xiong's back. Methodically, Lee got the hooks in and secured a rear-naked choke, forcing Xiong to tap out with just 12 seconds left in the contest.

With the series tied at 1-1, many will no doubt want to see Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan complete the trilogy.

