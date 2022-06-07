"Two champs training together" - Fans marvel at Xiong Jing Nan and Valentina Shevchenko training together at Evolve MMA

Xiong Jing Nan is hard at work at Evolve MMA as she trains with UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is in The Lion City for the upcoming UFC 275 event, scheduled for Saturday, June 11 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Apart from Xiong, ‘Bullet’ was also joined by other ONE Championship stars, such as ONE strawweight Ryuto Sawada and ONE women’s atomweight contender Ritu Phogat, as well as three-time Brazilian champion and recent ONE recruit Thales Nakassu.

On Instagram, Xiong shared Shevchenko’s post showing a series of photos of them working together on the mats. In the caption, Xiong Jing Nan wrote:

“Replace luck with effort, patience and kindness😊”

Fans were amazed at the surreal experience of seeing the ONE women’s strawweight world champion and the UFC flyweight queen training together. ONE Championship ring announcer Dom Lau dropped by the comments to share his excitement, writing:

“Two Champs training together???? I would have loved to watch that! Amazing!!!”

ONE bantamweight athlete Troy Worthen also hoped he was in the gym to be a spectator in the session. He said:

“I wish I could have watched that training session!”

Former ONE Championship athlete Laura Balin offered her respect to the champs in the comments, saying:

“Amazing! Two champs sharing and training together. All my respect to both of you @jingnanxiong @bulletvalentina”

Xiong Jing Nan and Valentina Shevchenko are dominant champions

Like Valentina Shevchenko, Xiong Jing Nan has held on to the inaugural title of her division and has defended it six times already.

Xiong’s most recent defense came earlier this year at ONE: Heavy Hitters, where she dominated Japanese contender Ayaka Miura through five rounds of action. She has effectively defeated the currently established stars of the women’s strawweight division and could look to move down to atomweight to challenge Angela Lee once again for the world title.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko is headed for her seventh title defense at UFC 275 when she faces the No.4-ranked flyweight Taila Santos.

While we may not see Xiong and Shevchenko battling against each other in the octagon or the circle anytime soon, we at least saw a glimpse of them working together.

The opportunity to pick each other’s brains during training will only sharpen their tools as they continue to dominate their respective divisions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far