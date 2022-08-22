“I will definitely call out Angela Lee” - Lin Heqin eyes atomweight title shot after she beats Itsuki Hirata

ONE Championship’s Lin Heqin will return for the first time since her unanimous decision win over Bi Nguyen at ONE: Bad Blood in February. On Friday, August 26th, ‘MMA Sister’ will face fast-rising star Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata as part of the ridiculously stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card.

With two wins under her belt inside the Circle, Lin has a world title shot against atomweight world champion Angela Lee. Of course, the Chinese striker first needs to get past the always tough Hirata, who has taken some extra steps to prepare for her own return to the Circle on Friday.

Speaking to Drake Riggs of MMA Mania, Lin Heqin talked about a potential match-up ‘Unstoppable’ should she get past ‘Android 18’ in U.S. primetime. While whether or not she gets a title opportunity with a win is up to ONE Championship, ‘MMA Sister’ has every intention of calling out Lee should her hand be raised in front of 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers on Friday.

“Well, it's not actually my call. It's up to the promotion, but I will definitely call out Angela Lee if I took this victory right in the cage. So whether I'm going to have the chance or not, I will do that.”

Watch Lin Heqin's last fight below:

Lin Heqin will be 100 percent prepared for a meeting with Angela Lee

It was recently announced that Angela Lee will make her long-awaited return to the Circle to complete her trilogy with Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30th. The last time we saw ‘Unstoppable’ in the Circle, she once again lived up to her nickname, taking out ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March.

While speaking to ONE, Lin Heqin discussed the bout between Lee and Stamp. ‘MMA Sister’ believes Lee showed that she is the best in the division that night, but should she get an opportunity at her ONE world title, Lin will be 100 percent ready for the match-up.

“That was definitely a great fight but I think Stamp Fairtex let some of the great opportunities slip away. I think she should be more focused on some details in the future. And I think Angela Lee showed that she's still the best in the division. Very well-rounded, very good wrestling, grappling. And if I'm going to have that chance to take on the title, title shot, I will be 100% prepared for her.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik