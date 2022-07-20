“A major part of the history of Japanese MMA” - Itsuki Hirata proud of her place among her nation’s all-time greats

Japanese rising star Itsuki Hirata feels like she has been a part of a bigger narrative in Japanese MMA history since signing with ONE Championship.

‘Android 18’ has accumulated an impressive resume in the short time she’s been with ONE.

Since 2019, the 22 year-old prodigy has quickly risen up the ranks, capturing Asian-wide attention with her story, rebellious personality, and her signature judo fighting style.

With Japanese MMA greats like Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama before her, Hirata feels like she’s on her way to cementing her place on the women’s MMA Mount Rushmore of Japan.

She proudly told ONE:

“I feel like I am already a major part of the history of Japanese MMA. There’s no other fighter right now walking the same path as me. I feel like I am a unique and special kind of fighter. There’s a lot of people following my career, and that’s why I do my best day in and day out to be the fighter that people expect me to be. I just want to entertain the fans.”

Recently becoming the only Japanese fighter to score a massive sponsorship with energy drink Monster Energy, Hirata is on track to become a worldwide sensation.

She will have a big opportunity coming up with her next bout against China’s Lin Heqin at ONE 161, where her personality and skills will reach Western audiences on Amazon Prime.

Hirata has thus far accumulated three submission finishes to her record, against well-rounded MMA fighters such as Rika Ishige and Nyrene Crowley. Experiencing her first defeat by narrow split decision against Malaysian superstar Jihin Radzuan in March at ONE X, Hirata is looking to bounce back into the win column in dominant fashion next month.

Carrying the weight of defeat, Itsuki Hirata returns to the Circle with a clear objective, and that is to bring home a world championship title back to Japan.

Itsuki Hirata willing to broaden her horizons and participate in a submission grappling match in the future

Itsuki Hirata has also spoken about participating in a potential submission grappling match in the near future.

The judoka won many wrestling tournaments across Japan before turning to MMA full-time. The idea of returning to the grappling world excites the 22-year-old prodigy as it will give her the opportunity to go back to her roots and garner a larger audience.

In an exclusive interview, she told ONE:

“Yeah, if there’s a chance, I would love the opportunity to fight in a submission grappling match in ONE Championship. There are a lot of great names out there and some really talented fighters, but I don’t have any specific opponent in mind. But I am definitely willing to try!”

