ONE on Prime Video 2 to crown the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion featuring Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa

ONE on Prime Video 2 will crown the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion as Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Mikey Musumeci takes on an old rival in Cleber Sousa.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong broke the news on his Facebook page. In the caption of his post, he said:

“BREAKING NEWS: It’s official! ONE will feature its first-ever world championship title match in submission grappling! With a TV broadcast to over 154 countries around the world, it will be the single most watched match in the history of grappling."

The event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30, and will be the promotion’s second event live on U.S. Primetime via Prime Video.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ made his ONE Championship debut earlier this year and quickly proved why he is a superstar in the sport. At ONE 156 this past April, he was welcomed to the promotion by grappling legend Masakazu Imanari. In a battle between leg lock specialists, it was a rear-naked choke from Musumeci that ultimately ended the contest in his favor.

Meanwhile, Sousa is taking his talents to the global stage of ONE Championship and will have a golden opportunity to make history in his first outing. The 27-year-old rose to prominence after conquering major titles in the lower belt divisions in the IBJJF and is considered one of the top athletes of his generation.

Both men own a win against each other and will look to settle their trilogy at ONE on Prime Video 2.

ONE on Prime Video 2 will settle at least two trilogies

Apart from the trilogy bout between Mikey Musumeci and Cleber Sousa, ONE on Prime Video 2 will also see the culmination of an epic rivalry between the two most dominant women in ONE Championship history.

The much-anticipated third faceoff between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and the reigning women’s strawweight queen, Xiong Jing Nan, is set to take place at the same event.

Xiong and Lee are both undefeated in their respective divisions and have one win each over the other. In 2021, Lee tried to add the ONE women’s strawweight world title to her collection but had her bid foiled with a fifth-round TKO loss. Later in the year, it was Xiong who challenged Lee for the atomweight crown but succumbed to a submission in the dying seconds of her match against the Singaporean-American.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, one of them will emerge as the most dominant female on the roster, two-division world champion or not.

