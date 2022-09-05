Watch: Xiong Jing Nan shows mercy against opponent after one-sided beating

What makes ONE strawweight queen 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan such a remarkable fighter is the fact that she absolutely lives up to her nickname. Pandas are naturally calm, relaxed and oftentimes mild creatures. But if you decide to fight one, it will absolutely destroy you. Xiong is exactly like that.

Despite raising hell in every second of every round, after the bell, Xiong is back to her cool and calm persona. Such an exemplary attitude towards professional combat was on full display when she defended her belt against Samara Santos back in 2018.

The fight was by all means a complete shutout. Xiong threw everything but the kitchen sink at Santos. The way Xiong was beating on her Brazilian foe, you'd think she held a grudge against her. Santos barely had any space or energy to throw anything significant as Xiong was constantly putting her on the defensive.

Come the third round of this crazy fight, Xiong Jing Nan connected with a clubbing right hand that sent Santos reeling back. The Brazilian was so hurt and wobbly with the shot that she waved off the fight on her way to the canvas.

What's even more remarkable is how Xiong stopped her oncoming punch mid-way once she saw Santos wazing her hand. It takes a lot of self-control and discipline for a fighter to stop themselves in the heat of the moment.

Xiong Jing Nan will face rival Angela Lee for a third time at ONE on Prime Video II

ONE Championship will continue their historic partnership with Amazon Prime Video Sports with their second live event on the streaming platform, ONE on Prime Video II on September 30. Headlining the event is perhaps the biggest and most anticipated trilogy bout in ONE Championship history. ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan are currently 1-1 in their epic rivalry.

Angela Lee is currently riding high after her win at ONE X back in March, where she pulled off a marvelous comeback win over rising star Stamp Fairtex. It was Lee's first bout since going on a long hiatus to focus on becoming a mother. It was another testament to Lee’s mastery in the division as she now looks to make her second challenge for the ONE women’s strawweight world title.

Xiong Jing Nan is on a three-fight winning streak at the moment and is still undefeated in the women’s strawweight division. Her last loss was a fifth-round submission to Lee back in 2019, albeit in the atomweight division. Xiong's most recent outing was a five-round dismantling of submission specialist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura back in January 2022.

The pair of world champions have produced two of the greatest world title fights in ONE Championship history. If their unforgettable battles inside the circle are any indication, then a third bout between the two will not disappoint.

