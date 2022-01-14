Xiong Jing Nan outlasts Ayaka Miura to retain her title at ONE: Heavy Hitters

ONE Championship kicked off 2022 with an intense fight card at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14 at the Singapore Stadium. Xiong Ning Jan headlined the event. The champion showed why she is so dominant in the strawweight division with a unanimous decision victory over Ayaka Miura.

Miura did her part trying to take Xiong down to the ground, but the champion came in prepared and defended all grappling attempts. Striking her way through five full rounds, 'The Panda' earned the nods of every judge.

The victory at Heavy Hitters was Xiong's sixth successful title defense and improved her professional MMA record to 17-2.

In the previous bout, Tawanchai came out in the first round with devastating blows. It took him just 2:55 to knock out top kickboxing bantamweight contender Saemapetch. The win saw the 22-year-old fighter tally his second knockout triumph in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Saygid Izagakhmaev made a thunderous debut at ONE: Heavy Hitters, dominating James Nakashima on the ground.

Feeling his way through the first round, the Russian was quick to make adjustments. Going to work immediately in the second round, Izagakhmaev locked in an arm triangle at the 2:17 mark.

18-year-old kickboxer Supergirl Jarronsak scored another win in ONE Championship by escaping with a split decision victory over Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Elsewhere, Senzo Ikeda showcased his veteran moves inside the MMA cage against Elipitua Siregar to secure his second win in ONE Championship. Some brutal body shots by Ikeda in the third round were too much for the 25-year-old Indonesian fighter to handle.

ONE: Heavy Hitters' main card kicked off with a kickboxing match. The contest finished quickly with a vicious first-round knockout by Giannis Stoforidis over Beybulat Isaev. In an exchange of hooks that nearly led to a remarkable double-knockout, it was the Greek's left hook that ended the fight after just 31 seconds.

A total of 1,000 fans made their way inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium to witness the fights at ONE: Heavy Hitters. It was a huge step in having limited attendance inside the venue. It was the first time ONE Championship had welcomed an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The ONE: Heavy Hitters lead card set the tone

Two matches went down on the lead card of ONE: Heavy Hitters and both were not short of MMA action.

Tiffany Teo dazzled the home crowd by eluding Meng Bo's powerful strikes and sneaking in a rear-naked choke in the second round. In doing so, 'No Chill' spoiled the Chinese fighter's debut in the strawweight division and improved her professional record to a 10-2.

A grappling battle opened up ONE: Heavy Hitters. It took Shuya Kamikubo three rounds to execute a rear-naked choke submission victory over Troy Worthen. It was the American fighter's third straight loss, while 'Stealth' is now on a nine-fight winning streak having secured his his sixth victory in ONE Championship.

Official Results of ONE: Heavy Hitters

MMA - Women's Strawweight Championship: Xiong Jing Nan def. Ayaka Miura via Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai - Catchweight: Tawanchai def. Saemapetch via Knockout (strikes) (2:55 of Round 1)

MMA - Lightweight: Saygid Izagakhmaev def. James Nakashima via Submission (Arm Triangle) (2:19 of Round 2)

Muay Thai - Strawweight: Supergirl def. Ekaterina Vandaryeva via Split Decision

MMA - Strawweight: Senzo Ikeda def. Elipitua Siregar via Knockout (body strikes) (2:00 of Round 2)

Kickboxing - Light Heavyweight: Giannis Stoforidis def. Beybulat Isaev via Knockout (left hook) (0:31 of Round 1)

MMA - Women's Strawweight: Tiffany Teo def. Bo Meng via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) (3:45 of Round 2)

MMA - Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo def. Troy Worther via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) (4:36 of Round 3)

