“I did not see this one coming” - Fans react to breaking news of Angela Lee’s trilogy fight with Xiong Jing Nan

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan are booked to complete their trilogy. The two esteemed ONE women's world champions are tied at one win apiece in their epic series.

It was recently announced that a rubber match was on the horizon for these two. 'Unstoppable' will move up in weight and challenge 'The Panda' with the ONE women's strawweight world championship on the line.

Fans were elated and surprised by the announcement. Brendan Schaub's Thiccc Boy Studios declared it on Instagram:

"BREAKING: Angela Lee set to face Xiong Jing Nan on September 30th to complete the trilogy - ONE on Prime Video 2. The ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title bout will allow Lee to earn Champ Champ status.

ONE Championship fans voiced their reactions in the comments. Combat sports fan 'Rising_Brams,' said:

"WTFFF I DID NOT SEE THIS ONE COMING."

ONE fan, 'Alohanuiissen,' added:

"Angela’s a BEAST! Let’s go Angela release your Beast!"

'Jetski' sees a great match ahead:

"I’m a panda fan too’ it’s going to be a good one"

Instagram Comments [Photo Credit: @thicccboystudio]

Angela Lee seeking champ-champ status

ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee will be seeking to earn legendary status as a double champion. She will meet Xiong in her weight class and look to capture the strawweight throne.

The Singaporean-American superstar has one TKO loss and one submission win against 'The Panda.' The two will look to end their trilogy later this year. The Champ vs. Champ fight has been booked for ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

'Unstoppable' and ‘The Panda’ are highly respected queens in their divisions. Lee has a total of five successful title defenses, while Xiong has an impressive six successful title defenses. Both also successfully defended their crowns in 2022.

Strawweight MMA fighter 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak discussed this bout a few months ago while speaking with SCMP MMA and said:

"It’s really hard to choose. They’re both really good fighters you know ... If it’s strawweight division, I would say still Xiong Jing Nan. Last time that she lost to Angela Lee, I think [it was] because she dropped her weight down.”

China's Xiong sounds motivated in her approach to this fight. On Instagram, she shared:

"Stay hungry, stay angry, third time is a charm!"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari