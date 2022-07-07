3 big fights for Xiong Jing Nan at atomweight

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is one of the most dominant titleholders in ONE Championship.

The Chinese superstar first captured the belt when she stopped Singapore’s Tiffany Teo in 2018. The 34-year-old has held the world title since and has made six successful defenses, which includes a TKO victory over Angela Lee in 2019.

To say that Xiong has had a steel-clad grasp on the strawweight division is a massive understatement. That's why, following her most recent victory over Japan’s Ayaka Miura earlier this year, ‘The Panda’ signaled her intent to move down to atomweight to seek out new challenges.

With that in mind, here are three big fights for ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan at atomweight.

#3. Xiong Jing Nan vs. Ham Seo Hee

It’s the classic matchup battle of striker versus grappler.

Ham Seo Hee is arguably the most well-rounded fighter in the atomweight division, with the exception of the reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee. The South Korean veteran’s fighting expertise is sure to pose a whole set of different problems than what Xiong Jing Nan is used to.

Xiong, however, is one of the most dangerous strikers in women’s MMA right now, with power residing in every strike she throws. The reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion has 11 knockouts in her career, four of those in ONE Championship.

While first impressions may show that Xiong is all power and might, the Chinese striker is also one of the most methodical tacticians in the organization. Xiong isn’t shy to throw her bombs but she’s also extremely crafty, both on the feet and on the ground.

That should come in handy against a veteran like Ham, who has seen it all and has competed at the highest level for over a decade.

#2. Xiong Jing Nan vs. Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex is one of the most successful strikers of her generation. The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has since made a successful transition into mixed martial arts.

The Thai superstar joined the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix in 2021 and not long after, won the tournament championship after three straight wins. Stamp ultimately ended up challenging Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE X this past March.

Although Stamp lost via second-round submission, she remains a major threat to anyone willing to stand in the circle with her.

If Xiong decides to square off with Stamp, fans can only speculate the craziness that would ensue.

A fight between Xiong and Stamp is sure to produce fireworks. These are the two premier female strikers, a couple of the best in the world, and their striking skills are in a class of their own.

MMA may be the most multi-faceted sport in the industry, but expect an all-out brawl if these two meet inside the circle.

#1. Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

It’s arguably the most exciting trilogy in ONE Championship history. Fight series almost always happen in a single weight class but the rivalry between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee is transcendent of that.

Xiong was victorious in her defense of the ONE women’s strawweight world title after Lee challenged her for it in March 2019. ‘Unstoppable’, however, exacted revenge on ‘The Panda’ by defending her own atomweight belt in a rematch in October of that same year.

With the two fighters are at a 1-1 stalemate, it’s only right that the third fight between these two champions is finally made.

Xiong is obviously gunning for a second belt in the atomweight division. But to achieve her goal, she has to find a way to earn a third fight with Angela Lee. If and when she does, it could potentially be the biggest fight in ONE history.

A win for ‘The Panda’ will ultimately make her the first female fighter to become a two-division MMA champion in ONE Championship.

