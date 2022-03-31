"If ever she still talks after this fight, she has to quit" - Ham Seo Hee believes she silenced Denice Zamboanga at ONE X

Ham Seo Hee is happy to be able to move on from her feud with Denice Zamboanga after a convincing unanimous decision win in their atomweight clash at ONE X last weekend.

The South Korean veteran said she was happy to put the rivalry behind her, but also warned Zamboanga to "stop talking" about any further controversy.

Ham said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I feel so good and if ever she still talks after this fight, she has to quit. So now that I won clearly and everything is behind me, I don’t have any controversy anymore."

Check out the full interview below:

Zamboanga and Ham’s first meeting ended in a hot dispute, with ‘Hamzzang’ taking a close but contested split decision win. Most thought Zamboanga had done enough to win the first fight and did not agree with the judges.

As the first fight was so close, an immediate rematch was ordered. Unfortunately for Zamboanga, Ham dominated her and finally took a convincing decision victory down the stretch.

Ham Seo Hee, a former Rizin and ROAD FC champion, used her wrestling to dominate Zamboanga on the ground and spent the majority of the fight in a dominant position. Ham's victory also likely earned her a title shot against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

The newly-minted No.2 contender said that she’s grateful for the opportunity, but her first order of business is to get some rest and to recover.

“I want to rest up a bit, recover, and think about it after that.”

Ham Seo Hee avoids early scare

Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee’s rematch was electrifying from the opening bell as the two women opted to trade haymakers early on. Their early sequence, however, saw an accidental clash of heads cause a temporary stop to the match.

Ham, in the heat of the exchange, banged her head on the face of Zamboanga and had to spend nearly all of the five minutes of injury time to get back in the fight.

Barely two minutes in, Ham Seo Hee already feared that the rematch would meet the same fate that their first meeting had. Fortunately for the South Korean, she was able to shake off the damage and proceeded to cruise the rest of the way.

On the incident, Ham said:

“All I remember is that her head hit the side of my face and then her hair, which is hard because they did it like that [points to braids], scratched my eye. I never, in my mind, thought about quitting or stopping. I was just waiting for my vision to come back and because of the shock, I was tearing up. So I just waited for my tears to stop.”

Fans will now look forward to Ham's return to action, which should see her competing for gold.

