First among equals: Everything you need to know about Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga at ONE X 

ONE X is set to become the stage for a definitive end to the feud between Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee.

Zamboanga and Ham first faced each other in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix last September, where the South Korean veteran captured a controversial split-decision win.

However, Ham could not fight in the semifinals after she suffered an injury in training, while Zamboanga was left to move on from her first career defeat.

The first fight certainly brought up a lot of intrigue. The viewing public was split into two. One half was of the opinion that Zamboanga was the aggressor and did more offensively, while the other felt that Ham was able to subdue her younger opponent’s advances.

More than half a year has passed since that fight. Now, Zamboanga and Ham will face each other at ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show, ONE X, to ultimately get rid of any controversy.

Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee to settle the issue at ONE X

The first fight between the two atomweights was so controversial that the split-decision was taken for review to the competition committee.

The committee upheld the decision and Ham was declared the rightful winner.

This led to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong to issue an immediate rematch between the contenders at ONE X.

Ham, a former Rizin and ROAD FC champion, certainly gained a bit of stock after her victory over Zamboanga. As for the Filipino fighter, she suffered more with the loss.

Zamboanga was flying in her professional career, earning the No.1-contender spot to Angela Lee’s atomweight world championship behind a solid start to her ONE stint. Her loss to Ham brought her down to No.2 and she also lost her chance of an outright title shot.

An atomweight world title eliminator at ONE X

Chatri Sityodtong has already revealed that the winner between Zamboanga and Ham will be next in line to challenge for the ONE women’s atomweight world title.

The only question that remains is who’ll be the 115 lb titleholder after ONE Championship’s landmark event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Stamp Fairtex, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner, is enjoying a strong run of form. She has won three straight, including a submission victory over Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat in the final of the Grand Prix tournament.

Meanwhile, Angela Lee hasn’t stepped inside the circle since giving birth to her daughter Ava Marie. She last fought in a submission win over ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan in October 2019.

Still, the sabbatical does not make Lee any less formidable, with the 25-year-old reigning supreme as the promotion’s first and only atomweight world champion.

