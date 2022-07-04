Relive Angela Lee’s epic performance against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

There hasn’t been a fighter in ONE history who could match or cope with Angela Lee’s dynamic grappling skills in the women’s atomweight division, including Muay Thai superstar, Stamp Fairtex.

In preparation for their epic world title matchup at ONE X last March, Stamp worked on perfecting her ground game to contend with the jiu-jitsu black belt. She fell short however, in her attempt to dethrone the atomweight queen.

After taking some time away to start a family, Lee returned from a nine-month pregnancy to stop Stamp Fairtex from taking her belt. While Lee was on leave, Stamp gained some momentum in capturing the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix title against Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat, earning her a shot at the belt.

Needless to say, the stakes were high for both competitors coming into this bout. The women outperformed themselves that night in a spectacular two-round battle to end the ONE X card.

Stamp initially did well defending against Lee’s clinch work and takedowns. She found early success with a body punch to the liver that hurt Lee in the first round. Miraculously, Lee recovered and punished Stamp with some more groundwork in round two.

Stamp scrambled to get to her feet but Lee’s pressure was overwhelming. Taking her back, Lee eventually forced a tap with a rear-naked choke to end the fight.

Relive Angela Lee’s epic finish below:

Angela Lee calls world title defense against Stamp Fairtex her best performance to date

Angela Lee recently broke down her title defense against Stamp Fairtex. Stamp proved to be a tough opponent for the Singaporean-American superstar, hurting Lee early in the first round and then displaying a strong defensive game on the mat.

It forced Lee to regroup and step up the pressure. She told ONE:

"We knew that she would be able to defend and scramble out of positions, but we [also] knew that she would not be able to keep up with the transitions and the amount of submissions I was throwing at her.”

The biggest takeaway Lee got from the fight was the fact that she uprooted all expectations. She proved to herself and the world that she's still got it:

"There were a lot of expectations coming into this fight. [But] more than anything, proving to myself that I still got it and I’m better than ever. I think this is my best performance to date.”

