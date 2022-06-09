Watch: Stamp Fairtex gives fans a look into some of her strength and conditioning methods

ONE Championship fan favorite Stamp Fairtex recently gave us a glimpse into her strength and conditioning training, which allows her to keep competing at an elite level. Stamp shared a video montage with the caption:

"Success is a collection of problems solved"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fairtex is on the road back to the circle following a disappointing showing against ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee at ONE X in March. After running through the competition during the ONE Atomwewight World Grand Prix, Fairtex fell short of capturing gold, but the goal remains the same.

Intent on competing in MMA, Fairtex realizes that she needs to continue learning so that she can fully evolve into a fully formed mixed martial artist. Following the loss to Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp said the following on Instagram:

“I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team and my boss,” Stamp wrote on Instagram on Sunday morning. “I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to my home country. I learned a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill. After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back a better version.”

After conquering two sports, Stamp Fairtex is looking to make MMA the third

Stamp Fairtex grew up on a fruit farm in Thailand’s Rayong Province. At just five years old, she began training in Muay Thai. A year later at six years old, she would compete in her first fight when most kids her age were still learning to read and write.

15 years later, Fairtex made history as ONE Championship's first dual-sport champion, holding titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing. After learning how to punch, kick, elbow and knee for most of her life, Fairtex decided to dabble in the world of wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In an interview covered by OZY, Fairtex detailed her training and compared it to training Muay Thai. Namely, practice makes perfect:

“There’s a lot of detail that you need to remember in wrestling and BJJ. But it’s just like Muay Thai. You practice and gain experience and eventually become better and better.”

Safe to say, Fairtex's training has paid off. In her MMA debut in 2019, she submitted Asha Roka via a rear-naked choke. She won four of her five MMA bouts before running through the competition in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

At the age of twenty-four, Fairtex has a stack of championship belts and stands as one of the best in the world across three different sports.

Do you think Stamp Fairtex will become an MMA world champion in the future?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far