Watch: ONE Championship atomweight star Stamp Fairtex's epic martial arts journey

Don't be fooled by her flamboyant antics. ONE Championship rising star and Muay Thai phenom Stamp Fairtex is a weapon forged and sharpened in the burning fires of competition. Leading up to her match against Ritu Phogat, Stamp took the rough road to getting where she is now.

The often-bubbly Stamp's epic journey was featured in a recent YouTube video by ONE Championship. Taking up Muay Thai in the country it originated from, the atomweight marvel started as early as 6 years old.

After knocking out her very first opponent in under 30 seconds, Stamp put the Muay Thai world on notice. Soon after her debut, the Rayong native blazed through her career en route to becoming Muay Thai's newest child star.

After competing in over 80 fights in Muay Thai, the charismatic Fairtex fighter made one of the best ONE Championship debuts ever. She won ONE's atomweight kickboxing title against Kai Ting Chuang in her first fight in the promotion.

Stamp then followed up this historic win by winning ONE's Muay Thai title against Janet Todd in her next fight. In just two fights, the proud Thai became a champion in two separate combat sports.

She's not done yet, however. Hellbent on making history by becoming the first person to win ONE Championship title in three different martial arts, Stamp is eyeing the MMA belt.

Decimating her competition at ONE atomweight World Grand Prix tournament, Stamp has proven that she's not just a striking specialist. With a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Stamp held her own against seasoned submission specialists like Alyona Rassohyna. Showing remarkable resilience and grit on her back, the kickboxing wonder has become a threat on the ground.

With a wrestling machine in Ritu Phogat standing in her way, however, the Thai has quite a task ahead of her. Never to be deterred, Stamp will enter the Grand Prix finals with a determined spirit and a can-do attitude. As she always has.

Watch the feature full video below:

Stamp Fairtex faces Ritu Phogat in ONE Championship's atomweight world Grand Prix finals

On December 3 at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, Stamp will take on Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. The co-main event fight will determine ONE Championship's atomweight Grand Prix champion and the next in line to challenge for the gold.

The fight will be between a savage striker and a resilient, gritty wrestler. It doesn't get more exciting or compelling than that. Both are 7-1 in their pro MMA careers and have barrelled through their quarterfinals and semi-finals opponents. Regardless of who wins, this fight has the makings of an instant classic. Be sure to tune in on December 3 to watch all the drama and action unfold.

