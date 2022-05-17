"I didn’t even realize that was Stamp" - ONE Championship fans react as Stamp Fairtex enters beauty contest

Stamp Fairtex continues to add multiple talents to her repertoire. After adding Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, she's now listed beauty contests to her resume. She recently had a makeover and competed in a beauty pageant.

Sharing some images on Instagram, Stamp wrote:

"For the first time in my life I entered the contest."

Stamp Fairtex recently joined and competed in a beauty contest in her home country of Thailand. With her new makeover, some fans did not recognize her.

One fan commented:

"I didn’t even realize that was stamp, look amazing tho. A whole another person."

Another wrote:

"Wow I couldn't recognise you... From fighting goddess to beauty goddess"

From Kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and now beauty competitions, Stamp Fairtex is always competing and looking to win. She is hoping to add even more titles to her already well-decorated mantle in the future.

Stamp Fairtex in ONE Championship

Stamp earned titles in ONE Championship for both kickboxing and Muay Thai before she was even 24 years old. In 2021 she earned a Grand Prix title in MMA when she submitted commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat.

In the main event at ONE X earlier this year, Stamp challenged atomweight champion Angela Lee, falling short of capturing gold via submission.

Stamp has recently been sharing videos of her drilling Brazilian jiu-jitsu, showing that she is still keen on finding success in MMA.

"Stamp making people tap. Great day of BJJ at the Training Center."

She will be looking to get back into the ONE circle later this year, but no opponent has been announced as of yet.

Although she may have lost in her title shot, Stamp is finding many supporters with her surrounding peers. ONE Muay Thai champion Rodtang said that she is still developing her skills and will likely earn a title in the future.

In an interview with ONE, Rodtang said:

“Yes, I think she can [still become the MMA world champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques. I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the world Grand Prix.”

Rodtang himself will next fight in the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix at ONE 157 on May 20.

