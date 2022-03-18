"I'll watch her fight" – Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to catch ex-girlfriend Stamp Fairtex's world title bout against Angela Lee at ringside

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is feeling confident heading into his special rules superfight matchup against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE X.

In fact, he’s brimming with so much belief that he is certain he will make quick work of 'Mighty Mouse' and be back in time to watch his ex-girlfriend Stamp Fairtex challenge reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee in the evening’s main event.

The three-part ONE X is ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26. Lee and Stamp face off in the main event, while Rodtang and Johnson lock horns in the co-main event.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang laughingly predicted he would be done with the matchup in quick time, even earning himself a massive performance incentive:

“Yes, I have to. I'll watch her fight… after I get that $100,000 bonus!”

Rodtang and Johnson will trade leather in a unique fight concept. Rounds one and three will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while rounds two and four will be contested under ONE Championship’s global mixed martial arts rules.

Each round is three minutes long. If after four rounds of action there is no clear finish, then the fight will be declared a draw.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes former girlfriend Stamp Fairtex will take the victory

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex famously dated a couple of years ago. ‘The Iron Man’ has an on-again, off-again relationship with the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

The two also train together frequently at the Fairtex gym in Pattaya, Thailand. They maintain a cordial relationship and still communicate often, despite not being together at the moment.

When Stamp meets Lee for the atomweight belt at ONE X, Rodtang says he will be watching from cage-side:

“I'm happy for her. Finally, she got the chance to challenge for the world title with the MMA queen. She has improved her MMA skills by far. She has claimed the World Grand Prix belt. This is another exciting matchup for me.”

For Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ideal scenario is beating MMA great Demetrious Johnson, taking home a hefty cash prize, and celebrating with Stamp Fairtex afterward.

