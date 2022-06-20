"Dear sister, thank you for everything" - Xiong Jing Nan's teammates show their love

World champion Xiong Jing Nan has received some loving gifts from her teammates. Evolve MMA athlete Alex Silva and his partner Su-Yee Silva gave a gift to their training partner.

Jing Nan shared on Instagram a mug and a pillow which the two gifted to her, it says:

"Dear sister, thank you for everything. We love you... Thanks to my brother and Suyee for the surprise."

[Photo Credit: @jingnanxiong on Instagram]

Former ONE champion Alex Silva is coming off a victory against Adrian Mattheis in which he avenged an earlier loss.

Xiong Jing Nan, meanwhile, is coming off her most recent title defense against Ayaka Miura, which made it six total title defenses to her record. She is also undefeated in ONE Championship except for her lone loss to atomweight champion Angela Lee.

'The Panda' Jing Nan and Angela Lee have shared the ONE Circle in two bouts and are tied at one win and one loss each in their series. Both fighters want to finish the trilogy soon.

Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee seeking to finish their trilogy

Both world champions want to finish their trilogy. Atomweight champion Angela Lee recently requested that she go up in weight class to challenge for the strawweight title against Jing Nan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Unstoppable' Lee said:

“I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances."

She added:

"So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it... I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEChampionship Should there be a trilogy match between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee in 2020? #WeAreONE Should there be a trilogy match between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee in 2020? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Lj9WjLYTTN

The strawweight title holder Xiong Jing Nan agrees that their must be a trilogy fight between the two champions. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, she explained:

"Of course I want that trilogy fight with Angela. I've been thinking about that fight for a long-time. I'm looking forward to the trilogy."

The two champions have met twice previously, with both matches having title implications. Now, both ONE athletes are requesting that it is time for the trilogy. Neither has a fight currently scheduled for 2022.

