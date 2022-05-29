"If it's strawweight division, I would say still Xiong Jing Nan" - 'Wondergirl' on possible Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan trilogy

After her successful mixed martial arts debut at ONE 157, 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak spoke to Tom Taylor from South China Morning Post to discuss her win. During the conversation, the two started to talk about ONE Championship reigning champions Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan.

When asked about Angela Lee’s desire to move up a weight class again and fight Xiong Jing Nan in a trilogy bout, Nat Jaroonsak was asked who she thought would win that fight. ‘Wondergirl’ said:

“If it’s strawweight division, I would say still Xiong Jing Nan. Last time that she lost to Angela Lee, I think [it was] because she dropped her weight down.”

While discussing the skills of each fighter, Nat Jaroonsak was especially complimentary of Xiong Jing Nan, ONE's current women's strawweight champion.

“Yeah, she’s a really good striker and she mostly uses her hands. Good at boxing and aggressive. Good at take-down defense.”

Watch the full interview with 'Wondergirl' in the video below:

'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak can't decide between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan

When asked who she would choose if she had the choice to fight Xiong Jing Nan or Angela Lee, ‘Wondergirl’ said:

“Yeah, it’s really hard to choose. They’re both really good fighters you know. If I have a chance to fight with them, that would be my honor. I will fight with anybody. I like both of them.”

While it may be a while before Jaroonsak has the chance to challenge for a title, Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan look to be closing in on a trilogy bout. The two champions clashed for the first time in March 2019 when Jing Nan scored a fifth-round TKO over the ONE atomweight champion.

Seven months later, they ran it back at ONE Championship: Century Part 1. This time, it would be Lee who would come out on top with her own fifth-round finish via a rear-naked choke.

Edited by Genci Papraniku