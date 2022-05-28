Wondergirl gunning to be ONE strawweight champion 'within two years'

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak has set herself a timeline to conquer the ONE Championship strawweight division in Mixed Martial Arts. The Thai only made her pro debut a week ago, but the 23 year-old is a formidable talent and made light work of her opponent - winning via submission in the first round.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, the Marrok Force star said,

"I will take around two years to be a champion. But of course I will go slow. Slowly but strong."

Jaroonsak needed just 1.22 to get the armbar finish against India's Zeba Bano and the stoppage maintained her 100% record inside The Circle. The Bangkok native competed three times in the strawweight Muay Thai division. She put away her first two opponents before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jackie Buntan.

Wondergirl would like to fight Tiffany Teo next

The former Fairtex favorite clearly relishes all aspects of martial arts and reveled in showing off her grappling prowess on her ONE Championship bow. Despite emphasising that she's keen to take it slow on her path to an MMA world title, the burgeoning starlet is clearly confident in her ability. So much so that she named #1 strawweight contender as her ideal next opponent.

"I think Tiffany Teo. She can do pretty much everything. Striking. Grappling. It will be a fun fight. But it depends on ONE," explained Wondergirl. "If it's time to fight her, i'll take the fight for sure! In this division it's mostly grapplers. I want to try a striker. But most of the strikers are at the top of the division. Maybe I should try a grappler, but there are very good grapplers in my division," added the MMA newcomer.

Teo would be a huge step up in competition for Jaroonsak. The Singaporean has fought twice for the belt and beaten everyone who's stood in front of her who wasn't named Xiong Jing Nan. 'No Chill' has spoken about moving down to atomweight due to a lack of opponants at strawweight. It would be intriguing to see if the Lion City fighter would be open to taking on Wondergirl given her comparative lack of experience in MMA.

Edited by Matt Boone